Smith County Commissioners on Tuesday initiated a countywide burn ban prohibiting outdoor burning.
“It’s no surprise it’s hot outside and dangerously so,” Fire Marshal Paul Findley said. “Looking at the forecast, it most likely will get worse before it gets better.”
Findley informed the court that the Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI) for Smith County was averaging around 632, with highs in the 700s. The KBDI ranges from 0 to 800 and determines forest fire potential. In the past, Smith County has issued a burn ban when the drought index falls around 700.
With triple-digit temperatures forecasted for the next 10 days and the expected daily increase to the KBDI, Findley recommended that the commissioners issue a burn ban, prohibiting all outside burning.
“The weather we are now experiencing is the perfect recipe for wildland fires,” Smith County Judge Neal Franklin said. “This ban is an appropriate measure, and we will keep a close watch as we move forward.”
The burn ban order is in effect for 90 days unless conditions improve and the commissioners court approves terminating the order early. Significant rainfall in the area will be needed for that to occur. Fireworks, fire pits or any form of outdoor burning is prohibited.
There are exceptions to the burn ban. People are still allowed to cook food on a grill or smoker that contains all open flames and has enclosed lids. Professional welding operations are permitted, but all welders must notify and register with the Fire Marshal’s Office before welding outside and follow specific guidelines.
The order also does not prohibit outdoor burning activities related to public health and safety that are authorized by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, such as firefighter training; public utility, Texas Department of Transportation operations, natural gas pipeline or mining operations; planting or harvesting crops; or some prescribed burns.
A burn ban violation is a Class C Misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of up to $500.
Smith County and area fire departments will work on placing signs around the county to alert residents about the burn ban.
Other business
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, Gary Pinkerton, Smith County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy, updated the commissioners on jail operations, stating there are 38 job openings.
Pinkerton said there are 54 short-form and 14 long-form applications; eight applicants are receiving background checks; one applicant will be hired this week, two will be hired next week and three within the next two weeks. Several employees were promoted, terminated or resigned to pursue other jobs.
Commissioner Terry Phillips questioned if something needed to be fixed in the department to explain the rising job openings and asked what else could be done to improve the retention rates.
“There is nothing wrong. We’re not unique. Smith County is one of many counties with openings,” Pinkerton said. “I have colleges all over the state of Texas in the same situation. Harris County has over 100 openings. Denton County has 200 — this is nothing new.”
He said the workforce is different than in the past, and if people can make 50 cents more, they will pursue a new opportunity.
Commissioner Pam Frederick asked about a potential staffing study to determine how to provide relief to the employees working in the jail regarding working hours.
“Let’s figure out what we need to fully staff the jail so that when we are hiring these people because hiring is not a problem. When we are hiring them, we are allowing them to come into a doable working situation,” Frederick said.
Pinkerton said a staffing analysis could be conducted, but it’s important to remember it is challenging to work at the jail. It’s not an average place to work. Employees can be subject to violent and unhygienic situations.
“Everybody can’t do it; it takes a special person to be able to do that,” he said.
Sheriff Larry Smith said overtime needs to return to keep people working in the jail, which will happen Oct. 1, then ensure employees can take vacation and days off.
“Until these things happen, it’s going to be a revolving door,” Smith said.
The commissioners approved several other agenda items, including;
Reviewing a presentation from the “Earth Kind Environmental Education Committee volunteers, acknowledging Smith County Horticulturist Keith Hanson’s years of service to the community.
Recognizing employees including Smith County Facility Services Director Ed Nichols for 15 years of service; Sean Parrish and Denise Roberts, Adult Probation Department; and Gussie Wallace, Juvenile Services Department for 15 years of service; Temekia Scott, Tax Office for 10 years of service; Matthew Johnson, Sheriff’s Office; Laura Thompson, Adult Probation; and Jessica Wortham, District Attorney’s Office for five years of service.
The commissioners approved multiple replats, including the replats of Lake Jackson Unit Two, Precinct Four; the replats of the Villages East Subdivision Unit 1, Precinct Four; and the report for Lookout Villages, Unit One, Lots Two and 10, Precinct One.
The commissioners approved soliciting bids for a jail security door project. The doors have been in use for 40 years. The systems are past repairs and need replacing.
Commissioners renewed a lease agreement for 36 months between UniFirst and Smith County to utilize a Buyboard Contract for uniforms and supplies for the Road and Bridge and Facility Services Departments.