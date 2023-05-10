Smith County appears to be thriving post-pandemic with a positive downtown, job market and youth development surpassing expectations.

Commissioners were updated on the status of the soon-to-be-built new courthouse and parking structure Tuesday, reviewed tax abatements from the Tyler Economic Development Council and awarded Community Hero Awards at the meeting Tuesday, .

“We are on schedule to begin the parking garage construction in late September or early October. That is still on schedule,” County Judge Neal Franklin said.

Paul Jasin with Specialized Public Finance Inc. said he would have bids to present to the court at the June 13 meeting, where the court will consider the issuance of the bonds and award them to the winning bidder, expecting to close in July.

The financing plan for the first installment of the bond referendum was approved in November. Decisions on the next installment will be made over the next few months.

The courthouse and associated parking structure bond package total $179 million, which was approved by voters in November. The bond allows $160 million to build the new courthouse, while $19 million will go toward an associated parking garage. The estimated tax impact will be about 3.67 cents or an increase of approximately $73.40 annually on a $200,000 home.

The construction of a new courthouse and parking garage is coming, and Smith County companies are performing well despite challenges recovering from the pandemic.

The tax abatement oversight committee met on April 25 to review the performance of 10 Smith County-initiated projects as of Dec. 31, 2022, said Felecia Herndon, Tyler Economic Development Council Chief Operating Officer.

“As a result of these projects, 2,559 new jobs have been created with a total combined employment of 4,700,” Herndon said. “Additionally, these companies have invested approximately $470 million.”

The companies that were reviewed are Dragline Service Specialties, GG Distributing, Industrial Wood Technology, Jasper Ventures (corporate), Jasper Ventures (warehouse), Sanderson Farms (hatchery), Sanderson Farms (plant), John Soules Foods, Tyler Pipe and Wastequip.

Each company receiving an abatement agrees to on-site visits and annual status reports as part of the compliance monitoring procedures required by the tax abatement policy adopted by the Smith County Commissioners Court and 12 other taxing entities.

Smith County is participating in four additional projects initiated by the City of Tyler. The city’s oversight committee reviewed Hiland Dairy, Hood Packaging, Homeland Title and Trane similarly.

Five of the 14 companies reviewed did not meet the requirements to create a specific number of jobs. These companies were recommended amendment percentages below the eligible amount.

“These companies have done extremely well, while some are below where they should be,” she said. “Some of these companies were just short, they were right near where they needed to be, and the others have exceeded.”

Smith County youth are also exceeding expectations.

Derek Bower, Drue Bowers, Troy Bowers, Sheane Congo, Kyle Schneider and David Isabell were awarded Community Hero Awards for heroic and life-saving actions after helping rescue a woman trapped in her car, submerged in water after a crash.

“They were able to turn the car on its side so that the driver could get air,” Commissioner Pam Frederick said. “What I understand is this court rarely awards a Community Hero Award, and we feel like it is very fitting for the six people that went beyond their character and beyond what is expected of them and saved the life of another human.”