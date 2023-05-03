Smith County Commissioners Court declared May 13 as “Domestic Violence Awareness and Education Day."
“Domestic violence, I am sure, has affected everyone in this room,” said Cheryl Dawson, Tyler Shimmy Mob team leader. “One in three women, one in six men in their lifetimes have been subject to domestic or sexual violence.”
Every second Saturday in May for the last 12 years, Tyler Shimmy Mob has organized flash mobs. This year, the organization will hold an event at Bergfeld Park where people can explore local resources, enjoy entertainment and browse vendor booths.
Domestic violence affects every person in Smith County as a victim or survivor, a family member, significant other, friend, neighbor or coworker.
The Shimmy Mob’s worldwide theme of domestic violence awareness campaign personifies a commitment to serving survivors by acknowledging and educating individuals to eliminate domestic violence.
When a family member is abused, it can have long-term damaging effects on the victim, leaving a mark on family, friends and the community at large. Families are indispensable to a stable society, and there should be a place of support to instill responsibility and values in the next generation.
The subject is more important than just performing a brief dance and asking for donations. The event will allow people to socialize, learn and access resources.
“Everyone here can make a difference,” Dawson said.