Earlier this month, Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran vowed to hold the Republican and Democratic parties responsible for ensuring all their elections workers completed the mandatory trainings by Nov. 3, because, in his words, “elections are, in large part, based on and determined by how those folks train” for Election Day.
During Tuesday’s regular meeting of Smith County Commissioners Court, Moran presented an updated training report, calling out the nine Republican judges, 15 Democratic judges and nearly 300 individuals who had not yet completed the necessary modules.
Out of 375 individuals, both clerks and judges, who are scheduled to assist in Election Day operations, “we had just under a hundred that had done the training as of last night,” Moran said.
And so he reminded both parties, and the estimated 280 community members who had not yet completed all of their training, that the onus is on them to ensure they are prepared for Election Day.
“We rely on one another to put forth a good and accurate and appropriate election,” Moran said.
Elections Administrator Karen Nelson, in a report to the commissioners, said she and her staff are working diligently to get all elections officials trained by next Tuesday, and that she has continued to populate the elections training website with relevant information, COVID-19 protocols “and quick little reminders” ahead of Election Day.
She also offered a brief glimpse into early voting numbers, and said that, as of Tuesday morning’s meeting, the number of ballots cast exceeded the 2016 general election by approximately 5,000. High turnouts were expected to remain throughout the duration of the early voting period, and especially on Election Day.
In other action on Tuesday, the court:
· Recognized Lana Fields, who is “most known for her wonderful style and grace,” and Ann Wilson, who is “the most professional and most detail-oriented,” for 20 years of service to Smith County. Coworkers crowded into the hallway so that they could applaud the individuals and gift them pins, plaques and flower bouquets in honor of their contributions to the county;
· heard Dalila Reynoso request that jail staff receive hazard pay for their continued efforts and mandatory overtime during the COVID-19 pandemic;
· approved an agreement between Smith County and Traylor & Associates, Inc., for CARES Act funding program management and consultation;
· approved the purchase of equipment for financial crimes initiatives (mainly relating to gas skimmers, according to Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith) through a Department of Homeland Security Cyber Fraud Task Force grant;
· and approved an interlocal agreement between Smith and Gregg counties for out-of-county inmate housing.
A special meeting of commissioners court will take place at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 2 in the Smith County Annex Building. There is no meeting on Nov. 3 owing to Election Day.