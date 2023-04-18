The Smith County Commissioners Court ratified a resolution Tuesday, proclaiming April 13 as “John Sims Day” in honor of the veteran radio newsman who was buried Thursday.
Since 1998, Sims served as a news anchor and editor at KTBB radio. His radio career spanned 46 years, with 43 of those in East Texas.
“This community was his family,” KTBB Account Executive Lonnie Johnson said. “It was always obvious, but upon his death, it became even more obvious.”
Sims was involved in many local community organizations and was respected and admired by those with whom he interacted.
He died March 31 after being struck by a vehicle while walking near his home. His memorial service was held Thursday at First Christian Church.
“John was such a unique individual,” former Pct. 1 Commissioner Jeff Warr said, adding that he met Sims in the 1990s when Warr was a candidate for Tyler City Council.
He said Sims was such a good reporter that you never knew which side he was on, as he just reported the facts.
“He was such a high-quality person,” he added.
Smith County Judge Neal Franklin said he met Sims when he was a candidate for Tyler Fire Chief years ago, and he was “terribly nervous” to be interviewed by reporters for the first time. Sims was his first interview, and Franklin said the veteran newsman calmed him down.
“He was such a special guy,” Franklin said. “He will definitely be missed by the community.”
Pct. 2 Commissioner John Moore worked with Sims during his radio career.
“He was really one of the last true journalists that I was able to work with,” Moore said.