The Smith County Commissioners Court approved a grant opportunity and board members at its meeting Tuesday.
Emergency Management Coordinator Brandon Moore presented information to the court on an opportunity to apply for the American Kennel Club Pet Disaster Relief Trailer Grant.
The court approved Moore’s request to pursue the grant opportunity further.
During an evacuation, the county must shelter people and pets. Federal law legislates that the county is responsible for having a plan to shelter pets during emergencies.
“It’s a 16 to 20-foot fully stocked trailer. There is everything from kennels to WD-40,” Moore said. “We can co-locate with this trailer. If we have a shelter for people, we can co-locate this trailer and set something up outside the location.”
Amber Greene, Animal Control and Shelter Supervisor, said the weather could be unpredictable, and the shelter must house animals if owners bring their pets in; the trailer will help the department be on location following a disaster rather than transporting animals to the shelter or other sites.
“I would rather have this just in case and not need it than we end up needing it and not having it,” Greene said.
Brenda Johnson and Judge Neal Franklin were appointed to the East Texas Housing Corporation board for a six-year term, effective immediately. The term ends July 11, 2029.
Other agenda items included:
The commissioners awarded a contract to Casey Slone Construction to build an equipment pavilion for the Road and Bridge Department.
The court approved two lots for final plats for the McDaniel Subdivision.