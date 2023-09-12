The Smith County Commissioners Court approved appointing Deputy David Miller to the Constable Precinct 4 Office at its Tuesday meeting.
"I had a deputy leave to take another position, and so this is just an appointment to fill that vacancy," Pct. 4 Constable Josh Joplin said. "They did not replace the deputy that [the Commissioners Court] took from me in the (2023-24 fiscal year) budget."
Miller, a former Denver police officer, is up-to-date on Texas Commission on Law Enforcement certifications and peace officer licensing and will start immediately.
"He's been living in our county for several years now. He is a retired commercial pilot. He has chosen to get back into law enforcement," Joplin said. "He comes to us with a lot of experience from a very large and vast background in law enforcement."
The commissioner then moved through its agenda, which included the following:
Commissioners approved resolutions proclaiming Sept. 17 through Sept. 23 as "Constitution Week" and September 2023 as "National Recovery Month" in Smith County.
The court accepted a fiscal year 2022 State Criminal Alien Assistance Program award for $82,208 for corrections and jail operations.
The court approved the completion of the Optional Health Care Services Notification to Texas Health and Human Services and an amendment to Pharmacy Benefit Management Services for the Smith County Indigent Healthcare Program.
Nancy Rangel, Tyler Hispanic Business Alliance executive director, was appointed to the North East Texas Public Health District Board for a two-year term beginning Oct. 1.
The 2024 Texas Association of Counties Workers' Compensation Renewal Questionnaire was approved, as well as health coverage rates and a contract between Smith County and Chamberlin Roofing and Waterproofing.
The court also approved a utility line installation request for County Road 233, Jackson Water Supply Corporation, Road Bore for the service line, Precinct 3.