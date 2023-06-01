The Smith County Commissioners Court approved a $1 million transfer to the Smith County Jail to replace the jail door systems.

“We’ve squeezed about every penny we can get out of those things. Some of the motors and parts we need to repair those doors are non-existent. We’re to the point where we’re past repairs and looking to replace those things,” Ed Nichols, Smith County Facility Services Director. “We’ve breathed new life into them many times over the years. Now we’re at the point where we need to replace the guts, gears and motors that operate them.”

The doors have been in use for 40 years, Nichols said.

The total cost is just under $3 million and will be done in phases over two years. The money being used in the first phase was originally set aside for a roof replacement and office renovations at the Cotton Belt building.

Nichols said the county has opted to repair the roof and wait for renovations.