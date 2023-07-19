Smith County Commissioners Court appointed board members, applying to grant programs and lease agreements at its meeting Tuesday.
Commissioner Terry Phillips was appointed to the City of Lindale TIF (tax increment financing) Zone No. 3 Tax Increment Board for a two-year term until Dec. 31, 2024.
County Judge Neal Franklin said Zone No. 3 is Phillips' precinct.
The commissioners approved applying for a Texas Division of Emergency Management Hazard Mitigation Grant Program.
The grant can be used for generators, mitigation plans, infrastructure retrofits and flood reduction projects, said Emergency Management Coordinator Brandon Moore.
Franklin and Moore agreed there is flexibility in the grant's usages.
Purchasing Director Jaye Latch presented lease agreements between Xerox and Smith County for various department offices. Latch said there are 48 and 60 months leases.