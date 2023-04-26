Being in East Texas, there is no shortage of standout football players.

Every year, dozens of players from the area are recruited by college programs across the nation.

And some of those eventually make it to the NFL.

From Earl Campbell (John Tyler) to Patrick Mahomes (Whitehouse) to Larry Centers (Tatum) to Adrian Peterson (Palestine) to Trent Williams (Longview) to Matt Flynn (Tyler Lee) to Jeff Wilson Jr. (Elkhart) and many more, East Texas produces a variety of players from all levels.

That is even more evident in the 2023 NFL Draft, which is set to begin Thursday and run through Saturday.

It starts with Tyree Wilson out of West Rusk High School, which is located in the town of New London, which has a population of fewer than 1,000 people.

Wilson — a defensive end from Texas Tech University — will be a first-round pick, and unless something crazy happens, which is always possible on draft night, Wilson will likely be selected in the top 10.

It is expected that Wilson will hear his name called at No. 3 by the Arizona Cardinals after quarterbacks Bryce Young (Alabama) and Will Levis (Kentucky). It’s kind of ironic that the “defensive conference” known as the SEC may have two quarterbacks drafted with the first two picks, while the “offensive conference” that has been mocked for its defense could have the first defensive player selected.

Wilson was a monster in high school, recording 249 tackles, 60 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles and eight fumble recoveries during his final three seasons. As a junior at West Rusk, he even returned an interception for a touchdown. And as a senior, Wilson had 123 tackles, 39 tackles for loss, five sacks, five forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries.

Wilson was rated as a three-star recruit in the Class of 2018 by the 247Sports Composite rankings, where he was slotted as the No. 471 recruit in the nation and the No. 23 weak-side defensive end. He had offers from Arkansas, Washington State, Texas A&M, Baylor, Florida, Houston, Louisiana, Louisiana-Monroe, Memphis, Mississippi State, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, SMU, Southern Miss, TCU, Texas, Texas State, Tulane, Tulsa and Wyoming.

Wilson originally signed with and attended Texas A&M. He played in 12 games for the Aggies and made four tackles as a redshirt freshman before transferring to Texas Tech.

“I went to Texas A&M first, you know, went there for two years … but just didn’t feel like that was home,” Wilson said on NFL Network to Peter Schrager. “Got in the portal and then (I built that relationship at) Texas Tech and was around great people and they helped me get me to this journey.”

In three seasons at Texas Tech, Wilson had 109 tackles, 29 tackles for loss and 15.5 sacks.

Whoever gets Wilson (6-6, 271 pounds) on Thursday night will be getting an impact defender.

NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein described Wilson as “Long-limbed defender who figures to turn into a full-blown nightmare for opponents if he continues to grow into both his frame and his game. Wilson’s combination of traits and athleticism should yield flashes of dominant play in both phases as he continues to get bigger and stronger. His length and lateral quickness are ingredients for chaos as a back-side run game disruptor. He’s capable of ranging and tackling from distance if the run flows wide. On the flip side, he’s not very instinctive as a run defender and his play demeanor could stand to be a little thornier when attacking blocks. Wilson has the physical tools to create pocket push as a power rusher early on, but the hand usage and rush plan will need tutoring for him to become a well-rounded, two-way rusher. He might not set the world on fire in Year 1, but the talent and vaulted ceiling will be easy to see soon enough.”

While Wilson is the only East Texan that is likely to hear his name called on Thursday, there are other East Texans who could get drafted on Friday or Saturday.

Among those who could be picked are Texas linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (Arp) and TCU running back Kendre Miller (Mount Enterprise).

Overshown is projected at pick No. 162 overall in the fifth round of ESPN’s latest mock draft. Overshown finished his Texas career with 165 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, five sacks, one interception and three fumble recoveries. Overshown was a five-star recruit by 247Sports, ranked as the No. 28 overall recruit and No. 1 safety in the Class of 2018. He had several offers, including Alabama, Arkansas, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, LSU and USC. Overshown’s hometown of Arp has a population of fewer than 1,000 people.

Miller is projected to be the first pick in the fourth round of ESPN’s latest mock draft. This season for the national finalist Horned Frogs, Miller carried the ball 224 times for 1,399 yards and 17 touchdowns. Miller played at a Class 2A high school in a town of fewer than 500 people. He was a three-star recruit by 247Sports Composite and was ranked as the No. 1,616 recruit and No. 125 athlete in the nation in the Class of 2020 while holding offers from TCU, UTSA, Southern Miss and Wyoming.

There’s always a chance another East Texan could slide into the late rounds of the draft or even sign as an undrafted free agent, but Wilson, Overshown and Miller are the main ones to watch this weekend.

Texas running back Bijan Robinson, a 2022 Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award finalist, is expected to be picked in the first round.

TCU quarterback Max Duggan, the 2022 Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award winner, has a chance to be selected in the later rounds.

Stephen F. Austin wide receiver Xavier Gipson is on Mr. Irrelevant watch. That honor is given to the final pick of the entire draft. Gipson is projected to be pick No. 258 by ESPN. There are 259 picks in the draft with the Houston Texans making the final selection of the event.