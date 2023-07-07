Summer is a time for drafts.
The NBA and NHL drafts recently happened, and now it’s Major League Baseball’s turn.
The MLB Draft doesn’t get nearly as much fanfare as other professional drafts, but the first round is televised on ESPN and MLB Network and will begin at 6 p.m. Sunday. The other rounds will begin at 1 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday on MLB.com.
The MLB Draft used to be 50 rounds and was even 101 rounds in 1990 when the likes of Bret Boune, Mike Hampton, Rusty Greer, Andy Pettitte, Jason Varitek and Jorge Posada were taken. Football players Chris Weinke, Jeff Brohm, Kerry Collins and Rodney Peete and basketball players Scott Burrell and Bimbo Coles were also selected in that draft.
Now, the draft is just 20 rounds, but that still provides opportunities for more than 600 young men to pursue their baseball dreams.
Some of those young men are either from right here in East Texas or have East Texas ties.
Tyler High School right-handed pitcher Ja’Davion Lacy has a chance to be the first baseball player from John Tyler/Tyler High to be selected in the MLB Draft since shortstop Andrew Murray in 2000, when he was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds with the 23rd pick in the 35th round. Other John Tyler/Tyler baseball players drafted were outfielder Jimmie Pullins (sixth round, Atlanta Braves, 1988), third baseman Rosie Williams (10th round, Cincinnati Reds, 1988), shortstop Michael Carter (36th round, Cincinnati Reds, 1968) and pitcher Archie Reynolds (38th round, Chicago Cubs, 1966).
Pullins and Williams were selected in the same draft as Pat Mahomes of Lindale. Mahomes, the father of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was selected in the sixth round by the Minnesota Twins, 17 picks after Pullins.
Carter’s name still resonates in Tyler as the field that the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders, Tyler Lions and Tyler Junior College Apaches play on is named Mike Carter Field.
Reynolds was drafted out of Paris Junior College and is the only former Lion to play in the major leagues. Richardson made 36 appearances in the majors with the Cubs, California Angels and Milwaukee Brewers from 1968-72, going 0-8 with a 5.73 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 81.2 innings. He also had 14 plate appearances with three hits and three walks.
John Tyler/Tyler High has had a history of success in the NFL, but having someone make it in baseball would be a rare feat.
“It’s much bigger than just our program; it’s big for the whole community,” Tyler head baseball coach Seth Gibson said. “Baseball has taken a backseat for a while on the north side of town. To see someone like him be able to get drafted, kids can see that baseball is an opportunity. If he’s drafted, it will be a big thing for the community, for Tyler ISD and for the city of Tyler.”
Lacy, the cousin of NFL player Marquise Goodwin, has had scouts from multiple MLB teams come to Tyler this year to practices and games to see Lacy, including the Rays, Mets, Red Sox, Padres, Rangers and Dodgers.
“The process has been pretty interesting,” Gibson said. “It’s been exciting and fun. Just having them here has been a cool experience. Ja’Davion has kept his nose down and worked really hard.”
If Lacy is selected, an organization is getting an arm with upside.
“What makes him so unique is he hasn’t really been coaches and trained as far as fundamentals,” Gibson said. “He’s just had raw, God-given ability he has relied on. As we’ve worked on mechanics and pitching grips and how to throw a breaking ball, you see the upside. His arm is electric. He has run it up to 95 to 96 miles per hour this year. Teams have said they could possibly see him throwing the upper 90s or even triple digits with the right coaching. His upside is tremendous.”
Others with East Texas ties to keep an eye on in this year’s MLB Draft are:
White Oak left-handed pitcher Gavyn Jones: Jones, a Texas Tech signee, was 10-2 with a 0.97 ERA, 144 strikeouts and 47 walks in 79 innings pitched. He hit .490 on the season and had 12 doubles and two triples to go along with his 11 home runs. He drove in 43 runs, scored 46 times and was 16 for 18 on stolen base attempts.
Weatherford shortstop Jack Clark: Clark is a former Whitehouse High School standout who hit .309 with nine home runs, 51 RBIS, 12 doubles, two triples, 73 runs and 21 stolen bases this season for Weatherford.
UTSA right-handed pitcher Simon Miller: The former Canton standout was 8-1 for the Roadrunners this season with a 2.30 ERA, 11 saves, 81 strikeouts and 18 walks in 70.1 innings in 27 relief appearances.
Arkansas right-handed pitcher Hunter Hollan: The former Spring Hill standout went 8-2 with one save, a 4.13 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 80.2 innings in 17 appearances and 15 starts. Hollan is ranked as MLB.com’s No. 100 draft prospect.
University of Louisiana outfielder Heath Hood: The former White Oak/Tyler Junior College standout hit .354 with 86 hits, 16 doubles, four triples, six home runs, 41 RBIs and 36 stolen bases.
Tyler Junior College right-handed pitcher Noah Ruen: Ruen spent two seasons with the Apaches, making 41 appearances on the mound with one start, going 9-1 with two saves, a 2.57 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 77 innings. This season, he was 5-0 with two saves, a 0.82 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 43.2 innings in 19 appearances.
Panola College outfielder Edgardo Martinez: Martinez hit .240 with 31 hits, three home runs, 17 RBIs and seven stolen bases.
Stephen F. Austin right-handed pitcher Dylan Savino: Savino made eight appearances for the Lumberjacks and had a 9.64 ERA with 14 strikeouts in 9.1 innings.
Texas A&M right-handed pitcher Wyatt Tucker: The former Douglass High School standout made four starts this season for the Aggies and posted a 3.75 ERA with six strikeouts in 12 innings.
Coppell shortstop TJ Pompey: The Texas Tech signee is the son of Class of 2000 Chapel Hill High School graduate DeMario Murphy.
———
At the top of the draft, the first three picks will likely be a mix of SEC stars — LSU outfielder Dylan Crews, LSU pitcher Paul Skenes and Florida outfielder Wyatt Langford — in some order.
The Rangers have the No. 4 pick and are projected to take Franklin (Indiana) outfielder Max Clark.
Sinton High School catcher Blake Mitchell is projected to be the first high school player taken from the state of Texas and could go in the Top 10. TCU third baseman Brayden Taylor, who is originally from Utah, is also a projected Top 10 pick.
The Astros, by virtue of winning the 2022 World Series, will pick No. 30 in the first round. They are projected to take Wake Forest third baseman Brock Wilken.