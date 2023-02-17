And now, we come to the end of football.
And before you ask, no, I’m not counting the XFL. Or USFL. Or any other “-FL” for that matter. I may stumble into a game or two, but after six months of college and pro football, I need a little break to relax, recharge, and remember the names of all of these people who are living in my house.
It was a good NFL season, with the two top seeds playing in a close Super Bowl, and sometimes that’s all we can ask for. For the offseason though, I’ve got plenty of things I’m hoping to see.
I hope I see the Cowboys go into the draft and free agency to get help at cornerback, wide receiver, and some offensive line reinforcements. I feel like the running back situation will be bittersweet, but that’s how things go in the business of the NFL.
I hope the Texans get the quarterback they want in the draft, even if it means spending draft picks to move up that one spot with Chicago. This has been a franchise adrift for … well, forever, pretty much. Half of their all-time playoff wins have come against Andy Dalton. The last time they had a franchise quarterback, it ended extremely poorly for everyone except the attorneys involved. So I’m looking forward to a fresh start for the Texans, and hopefully a little patience with DeMecoRyans.
And speaking of, I hope the Bears trade Justin Fields and draft a quarterback with that number one pick. And I do this for purely selfish reasons, because I think that would be the dumbest thing I’ve even seen happen with a top pick since it went to select a guy whose name rhymes with “Shlamarcus Muscle.”
I hope someone finally defines that “Replay Assist” thing they talk about on the broadcasts. While I can support using replay quickly, the whole concept is incredibly vague. When do they use it? What can it affect? Why do we still have coach’s challenges if any play can be looked at? It seems like the NFL is admitting the game is too fast for normal human eyes to follow, but without actually saying it out loud.
And by the way, I don’t bother hoping that we’ll get a firm definition of things like “holding” and “roughing the passer,” because hope is precious, and I don’t like to waste it on things that are never ever going to happen.
I hope the Saints get a quarterback. Derek Carr would work, so would a draft pick, or a free agent who hasn’t already proven they can’t do it. I’d honestly love to see a guy like Gardner Minshew get a chance to play with the skill position players the Saints have. But whoever it is, make it quick. That division is currently a bag of room-temperature seafood, and one competent quarterback can instantly make you a playoff team.
As far as quarterbacks go, I hope the 49ers have a healthy one. Any of them they have under contract, I don’t care which. One more season that comes down to injuries and their window will be closing, and they go into the “What If?” pile with the late-90’s Vikings and the Dan Fouts-era Chargers.
I hope Eric Bieniemy returns to the Chiefs as Offensive Coordinator. I can only assume that when it comes to getting a job, Bieniemy interviews almost as poorly as I do, and that’s the only reason that he hasn’t been hired as a head coach yes. And yes, it’s true. I fell asleep in a job interview once.
I hope Lamar Jackson gets paid, and paid well somewhere other than Baltimore. That whole thing seems like that couple we all know who are absolutely miserable together, and are only holding it together because neither wants the kids.
I hope Aaron Rodgers emerges from his darkened room and picks somewhere to play next year. The league is better when he’s in it, although let’s face it, if he weren’t a Super Bowl winning quarterback, he’d probably be that guy at the end of the bar in the hemp beanie carrying around a Jack Kerouac book to try and seem deep to impress the sorority girls. I don’t know what the fascination with him going to the Jets would be. The AFC and that division are both loaded. I hope he stays in Green Bay, where they’ve easily got a chance.
While we’re in that division, I hope the Lions make the playoffs this year. It’s time. It’s truly hard to be that bad for that long, and I actually know Lions fans who have waited for this moment most of their lives. It would be good for the whole league.
I hope people finally stop talking about the holding penalty in the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl. Seriously, guys. It was a penalty. Stop complaining about it on social media. I haven’t blocked this many people since that time everybody got obsessed with the color of an imaginary dress. That Eagles defense was tissue paper in the second half, and basically gave up touchdowns on the same play twice. Don’t let that one flag take away from how good the Chiefs were. They won that game, not the refs.
And finally, I hope Tom Brady comes back to the league. And then again the year after that. And again and again, until finally one of his kids gets to the NFL and beats him in a Super Bowl, thus retiring him for good. That’s the best way I know to finish it.
OK, that’s it for me for this season. I’ll see you guys closer to the draft, when hope springs eternal for everybody.
Reid Kerr doesn’t understand how a serving size of crackers is “five,” when he eats five while waiting for his soup to finish cooking. You can always tweet questions, comments, and angry messages to him at @reidaboutit.