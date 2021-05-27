Editor’s Note: The following is the first in a two-part series. It is a personal essay by sports correspondent Maya Golden, who resides in Tyler.
I have been star struck twice in my life. The second time happened while I was working as a sports intern for a Dallas TV station and crossed paths with legendary Baltimore Orioles Hall of Fame shortstop Cal Ripken Jr. The first time happened when I met NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan.
It was the Friday after Thanksgiving in 1996 and I was a ball girl for the Dallas Mavericks. I’d been in the storage warehouse at the back of Reunion Arena helping our boss, former Sabine Cardinal and ETBU hoopster, Ronnie Davis. We gathered up promotional items to hand out to fans before the Mavericks game against the Chicago Bulls. Back then, no one ever expected the Mavs to beat the larger than life team that consisted of Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman and Steve Kerr. Seats at Reunion Arena were sold-out, but not because of the home team.
Two hours before the opening jump, I exited the plywood doors of the storage space. I turned my head to see Jordan walking up the tunnel toward the visiting locker room. The hairs on the back of my neck pricked up as if I was watching some ethereal being moving directly toward me. I froze. I remember he wore a tailored dark gray suit and a gleaming diamond the size of my thumbnail on one of his ears. He carried a leather duffle bag casually in one hand, his famously bald head reflecting the fluorescent lights overhead. The eyes of every employee in the arena were on him and work, time and space stopped.
Next to me, Ronnie’s walkie talkie chirped as a staff member tried to reach him but we ignored the call. Michael Jordan looked right at me as he began to pass and he smiled, revealing a row of perfectly white and aligned teeth.
“How are you doing, young lady?” He asked.
I said not a word. My brain and lips couldn’t sync up to let me speak. I was sure then that my mouth was open. He smiled wider at what I assumed was my gawking and bulging eyes, and gave a little chuckle. Then he kept moving. We all watched until he was out of sight.
“Ronnie?” We heard the walkie talkie again.
Ronnie grabbed the device on his hip and pressed a button to respond. “I’m sorry,” he finally said. “Michael Jordan just walked past us and I was in awe.”
Met may be a strong word for the encounter, but it meant everything to a 15-year-old girl growing up in the 90s who loved the NBA. There was no social media and the only way many of us ever saw the legends of the game was on our television screens. Now, with Twitter and Instagram, you can follow your favorite players, get glimpses into their daily lives and routines and maybe receive a reply to a comment. That type of access was unthinkable back then. Becoming a ball girl, walking and running on the court beside sports titans, was a teenage dream.
To land the job, I had to submit an essay about why I wanted to join the ball kids program. I don’t remember the exact words I wrote but I know they came from my heart. I also had to provide a photo of myself and my high school transcript to verify that I had good grades. A friend of my dad’s phoned in a recommendation and I was one of about 40 kids selected for the program.
“My wife helped me tremendously, which no one knows,” Ronnie said when we chatted about our time with the ball kids program during a recent Zoom. Ronnie was a sales manager for the Mavericks and when the director of the program stepped down, he volunteered to take it over. He was a new dad and was about to become a work parent to dozens of pre-teens and teens.
“She sat (with me) and it takes a long time to go through all the different applications and go through the grades. She sat and helped me prioritize. ‘These are the definites, these are the maybes and these are the ones that there’s no way we can take.’”
I worked as a ball girl for the 1995-1996, 1996-1997 seasons, my 10th and 11th grade years of high school. We were required to work at least two games a week. My parents and I sat through an orientation with Ronnie and Mavericks human resources that laid out all of our responsibilities and the list of things we couldn’t do. That list was far longer than the list of things we could do. We were not allowed to ask players for things like jerseys and shoes. But they were gracious in allowing us to get autographs. I have an album full of autographs on everything from Topps cards to index cards from school. I would gather as many as those who would sign to hold onto the memory of meeting some of the all-time greats.
I met more superstars like Shaquille O’Neal, Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway, and a rookie with the Lakers in 1997 named Kobe Bryant. After the game, we waited for the Lakers and sought out Kobe for autographs. He declined and moved past us. At the time, it stung a little because we were all so excited to see him. But now I look back and think of the intense pressure and scrutiny he was under. He was just two years older than me and I was a high school junior.
Being a ball kid wasn’t a paying gig at the time. There was a level above us, the bench boys, who had locker room access and helped the players pre and post game. They earned tips and a paycheck and we viewed them like alien counterparts from another planet. What we earned was team merchandise and the perks of some of the fan giveaways. I wore staff issued wind pants in Mavericks’s blue that were too large and baggy for my small frame. I had to double tie the drawstring around my waist. The rest of the uniform included a Mavericks cap branded with our sponsors’ logos and a blue and white polo that hung almost to my knees. The uniform was made more for the ball boys than the girls.
My responsibilities included mopping up sweat from the court whenever a player fell on the hardwood. When the teams lined up to shoot free throws, I would scurry out to clean the lane and make sure it was free of any wetness caused by the hockey ice underneath the floor, more sweat, or dust from the bottom of players’ shoes. I worked hard because I had no desire to be the reason for a slip and a torn multi-million dollar ACL.
I sat at the bottom of the goal, perched and ready to jump up with the mop. I’d vigorously wipe at the ground and retreat like a sprinter in the 100 meter dash. Our job was not only to keep the floors clean but to keep play from stalling. It could be nerve wracking at times. The players would stand around, some with their hands on their hips near the very spot you needed to mop. Sometimes they didn’t move or acknowledge you were there and we all just did the best we could. In my head, all I could think was, “Who am I to say, ‘Mr. Barkley, could you move?’’
When we didn’t do our jobs well, it was Ronnie who heard about it. Norm Sonju, co-founder of the Mavs and former general manager, held staff meetings each Monday.
“In one staff meeting he looked around the meeting and he goes, ‘Who’s in charge of the ball kids?’” Ronnie recalled. “I couldn’t hide behind that plant fast enough. You never wanted your name called. He said, ‘Ronnie? Have you ever seen a tennis match?”
“Yes sir.”
“He said, ‘You see how the ball goes from one side to the other and the people’s eyes follow it. That’s what I want for this. When the ball kids run out I want them to run like they’re chasing a tennis ball and when the players are on the other end, all eyes are on them, so they’re not watching the ball kid. I noticed at the 4:28 mark of the third quarter that a ball boy sauntered onto the basketball court. We cannot have that. We will not have that. If they’re going to be under the goal I want them to sprint with their mop full blast, mop it up and sprint back like the boys in a tennis match.’”
The very next day, Ronnie had all of the ball kids line up on the baseline and run to midcourt and back to see who was the fastest. It wasn’t me. But the kid who won set the standard for how fast we all needed to hustle.
We also assisted with promotions and giveaways. Mavs Man was introduced as a mascot during one of my seasons. We would set up the court for him to wow the crowd at halftime or during commercial breaks. I climbed up onto a wooden platform and held a ball over my head, forcing out a smile and trying not to wince as he hurled himself off a trampoline, leapt over my head, snatched the ball from my grasp and dunked it to the delight of the crowd (and to my relief).
My friends and classmates would comment that they had seen me on TV the next day at school and it was a source of pride for me during a time when I was all arms and legs with a mouth full of metal braces. An article about my role with the Mavs was featured in the South Garland High School newspaper and shortly after, I was stopped regularly in the halls by classmates asking me to get them an autograph.
I stood with other ball kids at the entrances to the arena and handed out mini basketballs, fans with the Mavs logo or some other sponsored gift as incentive for the fans to keep coming back.
Occasionally someone would argue with me about wanting more than what was allowed.
“Can I get another basketball for my kid?” a man asked me once, looking at me hopeful.
“I’m sorry, it’s one per fan in attendance,” I stated as we had been instructed.
“It’s for my kid!” He shouted suddenly, becoming angry.
“If they aren’t here, I can’t give you another one. I’m sorry but that’s the rule.”
He glared at me. “That’s stupid.”
I shrugged, not sure what he wanted me to do about it and he turned to storm off. But as I reached into the box to get more basketballs to hand to others walking through the doors, he ran back and snatched one from the box and tried to make a run for it. I didn’t have to do anything because security saw him and not only did his kid not get another ball, he argued so much with them that he was escorted away and didn’t get to watch the game.
I often volunteered to work more than just the two required games per week. I became as comfortable walking around the arena as I did my own home. The smell of popcorn butter and baked pretzels embedded into the brick of Reunion Arena. The faint stink of old, spilled beer greeted you down on the floor level and, in some areas, so did the sticky remnants that would come home with me on my shoes.
I remember the PA system blaring Stevie Ray Vaughn so loudly I could feel the bass move my body as I watched the Mavs Dancers throw their pom poms in the air to The House is Rockin’. You could feel the floor vibrate when the jumbotron prompted the fans to stomp their feet and yell “Defense!”
I rolled out carts with basketballs when fans would shoot during contests to win cash prizes, a car, or even meals. I rebounded to put all the basketballs back and wheeled the cart away quickly as the game resumed.
Rebounding wasn’t limited to contestants. Before the same game when I had been rendered speechless by Michael Jordan, Ronnie stopped me on my way toward the court. Bulls forward and Dallas South Oak Cliff graduate Dennis Rodman was injured but had made the trip home to Dallas with the team. Ronnie told me to go rebound for him.
I walked out and stood at the baseline, hands fig-leafed in front of me quietly. He sent a shot up and I hustled to retrieve it and passed it back to him.
“What’s your name?” He asked. His hair was blonde that day.
I paused and remembered. “Maya.”
“Maya, how’s school?”
I ran to rebound another shot and passed it back to him. Dennis Rodman was one of the most colorful characters in the NBA and was a regular on MTV and dating supermodels. He could have easily not said more than two words to me as many others did during shoot arounds. Instead, the conversation continued with questions about my grades and encouragement for the career I hoped to pursue. People have criticized Dennis Rodman for his off the court behavior but he was one of the kindest players I met, and I will never forget that day.
It was interesting that Rodman asked me about my career choice because before that same game, I had convinced myself I wanted to be an attorney.
Ronnie would often assign ball kids to assist the media and for the Bulls game, I was picked to work with Ahmad Rashad, the host of NBA Inside Stuff. In the 90’s the show aired during the Saturday morning mix of shows for teens like Saved by the Bell and Hang Time. The NBA was so popular then, millions of young people enjoyed a bowl of cereal while watching Ahmad and Summer Sanders deliver game updates and in-depth player profiles.
I didn’t say much to Ahmad during the game. I was so quiet, after silently handing him the halftime statistics, he rolled up the paper and playfully hit me on the knee with it. “You stop all that talking!” He teased me. I grinned and began to laugh with him. The ice was broken and when he returned from his on-air hit, I talked to him about his job.
It clicked for me then. There was a group of people that were able to attend games, talk with athletes and be around the energy of the crowd? Sign me up. I went on to major in journalism at Texas A&M.
During my days with the Mavs, Dick Motta and then Jim Cleamons served as head coach. During my first season, we still had the three J’s: Jason Kidd, Jim Jackson and Jamal Mashburn. The owners were Ross Perot Jr. and David McDavid. Fans and staff continued to be hopeful but the product on the court brought the same disappointment in those seasons.
I watched trades and free agent signings as the Mavericks seemed to become a revolving door for players. I arrived at a solemn Reunion Arena the evening Jason Kidd was traded to the Suns. For an arena that sat 18,000, the only noise during pregame was from burgers sizzling on the grill at the concession stands.
Three decades later it’s wild for me to think that after watching Tim Hardaway play from my spot on the baseline, his son, Tim Hardaway Jr. is a star for the Mavs and one of the reasons they are in the playoffs. It also makes me feel old.
I have seen the evolution of the team since Mark Cuban became owner and Donnie Nelson Jr. became general manager. I would have liked the chance to work with Cuban. I watched Dirk Nowitzki hoist the championship trophy in 2011 from my TV screen. I remember thinking how far away a moment like that felt when I worked for the organization. Fourteen years after I ran up and down the court in droopy pants, it finally had happened: the Mavericks were NBA champions.
It’s now been 10 years since that championship and I feel optimistic about the future of the team again.
I pulled out a few of my old jerseys and flipped through pictures of me with my favorite players the other day. Maybe it was in hope of seeing more success, or maybe it was just silly superstition. I had done the same at the start of the 2011 playoffs. Win or lose, 15-years-old or 40-years-old, one thing is constant: I’m a Mavs Fan for Life.