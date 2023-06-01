"It just means more," has been the SEC's slogan for years.
After Thursday's announcement, maybe it just doesn't mean more.
The league, from its meetings from the Redneck Riviera in Destin, Florida, said that the football scheduling format of eight conference games will be retained.
It is a loss for college football fans, not just in Texas or the Southeast, but the whole nation. I'm sure ESPN was not too happy as well.
Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey said Thursday, the second-to-last day of the SEC's spring meetings, that the conference's university presidents unanimously voted to implement a short-term solution to a scheduling format that has been debated within the league for more than a year.
SEC leaders have been trying to decide between a nine-game conference schedule that would include three annual rivalry games and an eight-game model with one annual rivalry game.
"Our long-term options are fully open," Sankey said.
He also said a long-term scheduling model would be hashed before the conference returns to the Florida Panhandle this time next year.
"Nobody wants to go through this every year," Sankey said.
Instead of fans looking forward to Texas vs. Texas A&M, Alabama vs. Tennessee and Auburn vs. Georgia each year, it may be just every other year, if that.
What is the use of the Longhorns and Aggies being in the same conference if they don't play on the football field each season?
Many Texans grew up on that Thanksgiving night of Ags and Horns or on Black Friday or Thanksgiving weekend. It is as much of a tradition of turkey and dressing with cranberry (although I get teased about my love of cranberry from the youngsters. I still stop by Brookshire's to make sure I will be able to have a helping).
The premeal gathering has the Lions game in the background as we talk and visit. After saying Grace at exactly 1 p.m. we pig out, followed by watching the Cowboy game. Maybe a quick nap and then it was time for Aggies and Horns.
Football matchups for the 2024 season will be released on June 14 on the SEC Network, without exact dates. Sankey said traditional rivalries such as Alabama-Auburn and Mississippi-Mississippi State would be honored.
"Are you asking me: Are we not going to play the Iron bowl and Egg Bowl? I won't be the commissioner if that happens," Sankey said.
Sankey would not commit to a renewal of the Texas-Texas A&M rivalry, which has not been played since the Aggies left the Big 12 for the SEC in 2012.
"I'm pretty confident they'll play before (2026) though," Sankey said.
The UT-A&M game will probably return in 2024, but maybe not in 2025.
The nine-game schedule would have ensured three permanent rivalry games.
With only eight conference games, UT's permanent rival will be Oklahoma. Texas A&M's would likely be LSU (Although Jerry Jones might prefer his Hogs). ... Alabama vs. Auburn ... Georgia vs. Florida ... Mississippi vs. Mississippi State ... Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt ... Arkansas vs. Missouri ... Kentucky vs. South Carolina????
As a fan, three rivals would be so great — plus, Arkansas really needs a team to hate and that would be Texas. Give the Razorbacks that.
Why not give us Longhorns vs. Sooners, Aggies and Hogs. Love it.
A&M should have Texas, LSU, Arkansas.
Alabama could have Auburn, Tennessee and LSU.
Surely Kentucky would like Vandy, Tennessee and somebody.
Of course, UT and A&M could schedule the game as a non-conference meeting. Not sure if that is kosher, but schools in the same league do it in softball and baseball. Heck, TJC and Kilgore have a non-conference game every season in football.
SEC leaders had already said they were planning to abandon the two-division structure the conference has had since 1991 when Texas and Oklahoma relocate from the Big 12 in 2024. The top two teams in the standings will meet in the league championship in 2024 for the first time.
How can you have 16 teams and only play eight conference games?
Instead of Alabama-Tennessee, Georgia-Auburn, you will have Old State U vs. Cupcake U.
Just for reference here are some of the schools on the schedule in the future: Alabama vs. Mercer, Eastern Illinois, Tennessee-Martin; Arkansas vs. Western Carolina, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Missouri State; Texas A&M vs. Abilene Christian, Bowling Green, McNeese.
I do understand it does help the athletic budgets of those smaller schools and it is great to help out your fellow state schools. But do fans really want to see those matchups?
The Big Ten has 16 schools and they will play nine conference games. The Pac-12 plays nine. The Big 12 had 10 schools and they played nine conference games and when it goes back to a dozen teams, nine league games will be retained.
Nine is a good number — Joe DiMaggio and Ted Williams wore No. 9. Drew Brees and Matthew Stafford wore that number.
So give me nine.
It would mean so much more.