Bullard is back in the softball regional semifinals for the third straight year hoping to make their third consecutive appearance in the UIL State Softball Tournament.
“We have set a goal all year to win in June,” Bullard head softball coach Julie Murry said. “To win in June, you’ve got to play in June, which means you’ve got to win in April and May. We are taking it four or five days at a time and trying to remain focused on the few days we are guaranteed.”
With Bullard being a newcomer to Region III this season, a new opponent is in the path of the Lady Panthers (35-3). They will take on Waco Robinson (31-8) in a best-of-three series at Forney. Game 1 is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday with Game 2 at 6 p.m. Friday. A Game 3 will be at 1 p.m. Saturday if needed.
While this will be a rare meeting between the two schools, there will be some familiarity with the coaches.
When Murry was at Henderson, she led her team to the Class 3A state championship game against Hudson in 2012. Coaching Hudson at the time was Jimmy Eby, who is now the head coach at Waco Robinson.
“We have not faced since then,” Murry said. “We had a great time visiting when we made our arrangements for this series. I look forward to seeing him again. I think he does a great job.”
In 2013, when Eby led Hudson to a repeat state championship, the Lady Hornets faced another East Texas team, Mineola. The second baseman and third batter for that Mineola team was Marisa Ledkins, who is an assistant softball coach at Bullard.
On a side note, Eby was my health teacher when I was a freshman in high school, was our school’s athletic director when I went to Hudson High School, and I also worked with Eby in 2015-16 while I was a the Lufkin Daily News and he was still coaching at Hudson.
THE MATCHUP
Both the Lady Panthers and Lady Rockets have done a lot of winning this season.
Bullard has won 24 straight games with its last loss coming on Feb. 28. The Lady Panthers are outscoring opponents 282-52 this season.
“I feel like we’re playing good softball,” Murry said. “I feel like we’re playing with a lot of energy and enthusiasm. I feel like we’re playing very solid defense behind solid pitching. I feel like we’re playing the game focused. Leadership from our seniors has helped us remain focused.”
Seniors are Callie Bailey, Hadi Fults, Kylie Pate, Sealyr Hunt and Teagan Graul.
Fults is batting .515 this season with 21 home runs, 62 RBIs and 42 walks. Graul is hitting .435 with six home runs and 42 RBIs. Bailey is hitting .397 with 53 runs scored and 32 stolen bases. Kirstin Malone is hitting .371 with five home runs, 31 RBIs, 23 stolen bases and 56 runs scored.
Robinson has won 17 of 19 games with two district losses to Salado.
The Lady Rockets’ top seven batting average leaders are six freshmen and a sophomore.
Freshman Raelynn Van Zee is hitting .477 with six home runs. She’s also the team’s top pitcher. Freshman Lexi Rosillo is hitting .426 with nine home runs and 61 runs scored. Freshman Peyton Richards is hitting .396. Sophomore Kaygen Marshall is hitting .393 with 13 home runs, nine triples, 58 RBIs and 56 runs. Freshman Isabelle Mathis has five home runs.
“They swing it well,” Murry said. “They are young, which is not always a bad thing.”
PITCHING TRIPLE THREAT
The Lady Panthers have used three pitchers this postseason — Fults, Anistyn Foster and Brooklyn Brannen.
Fults has thrown 13.2 innings; Foster 12 innings; and Brannen 9.1 innings in the playoffs.
For the season, Fults is 19-3 with a 1.00 ERA, eight saves, 181 strikeouts and 26 walks in 125.2 innings. Brannen is 9-0 with a 1.47 ERA, nine saves, 118 strikeouts and 26 walks in 76 innings. Foster is 7-0 with a 1.80 ERA, one save, 40 strikeouts and 17 walks in 31 innings.
“I can’t brag enough about having a pitching staff of selfless, competitive kids,” Murry said. “They are each other’s biggest fans. They enjoy sharing the responsibilities, and they’ve done a fantastic job of it, for sure.”
WHAT’S NEXT?
The winner will advance to the Class 4A Region III finals to face either Liberty or Burnet. Liberty has won the last two state championships and defeated Bullard in the 2021 Class 4A state semifinals.