NEW CHAPEL HILL — When you reach the state semifinals in two consecutive seasons, the outside expectations go to a different level.
That’s where the Chapel Hill Bulldogs are as they began practice for the 2023 football season with one thing in mind.
“It’s state or bust,” Chapel Hill head football coach Jeff Riordan said. “If you don’t get to the state game, that’s the only way we can do better than we did last year, so it will feel like a failure. It’s kind of a double-edged sword. Because we can have a really good season and people don’t understand how hard it is to make those runs. That’s the expectation, and we’re looking forward to it.”
The Bulldogs hit the field on Monday morning in preparation of the new campaign.
“It feels great to come back on the field,” said senior wide receiver and defensive back Jayvin Mayfield, a Stephen F. Austin commit. After you go through that loss and then going through training and the weight room work that we had, it feels good to be back out here.”
Chapel Hill went 12-3 last season, falling to Boerne, 35-0, in the Class 4A Division I semifinals.
The Bulldogs, who are ranked No. 3 in the state in the preseason, bring back nine starters back on offense.
SMU commits quarterback Demetrius Brisbon and running back Rickey Stewart have been the starting backfield for the last two postseason runs for the Bulldogs.
They will run by an offensive line that is led by Navy commit Dyllan Drummond.
“It’s awesome being with all of the guys, being able to get this helmet back on,” Drummond said. “It’s amazing being back in this atmosphere. There’s always hunger around here. We’re always trying to push to get more.”
Also back on offense is 6-5 receiver Cameron Kelley, who has multiple Division I offers.
“It’s the last ride, so we’re going to give it all we’ve got,” Kelley said.
While most first practices can be somewhat sloppy, it was the complete opposite for the Bulldogs.
“It was a great first day,” Riordan said. “The energy was great. The retention from spring and summer was great. I felt like we could probably line up and play a game today, just with the experience we have coming back. We, as coaches, are having to pull back the reins and slow it down and work some fundamental and technique and scheme things that we can get real detailed on right now because our kids are so experienced and have been in the system so long, so it was a great first day.”
Chapel Hill will have scrimmages against Pittsburg and Hallsville before opening the season Aug. 25 at Gilmer, which is ranked No. 5 in Class 4A Division II.