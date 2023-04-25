Colton Bradford will take over as the new head football coach at Bullard High School, the school district announced on Tuesday morning.
Bradford joined the Panthers for his second stint in 2018 and has spent the past five years as the defensive coordinator, strength and conditioning coordinator and powerlifting coach. His defense allowed an average of 23 points per game during the past five seasons, which included three playoff appearances. He also teaches government and economics at Bullard.
Bradford was also at Bullard from 2009-16.
“Working at Bullard High School for 12 years has been an unbelievable opportunity, and working with our students has been an absolute privilege,” Bradford said. “We have some of the best student-athletes in East Texas. They work hard, have high character and uphold high standards. I'm thrilled at the chance to continue working with and for the students at Bullard. We will continue to set the standard high for our student-athletes!”
Bradford also coached at All Saints and Palestine in between his two stints at Bullard. He takes over for Scott Callaway, who has retired from coaching but will remain as the Bullard ISD athletic director.
Callaway was 18-45 six seasons as the head coach at Bullard. He is 83-86 overall as a head coach at Big Sandy, Gladewater and Bullard, including three double-digit win seasons at Big Sandy. Callaway led Big Sandy to the state semifinal game in 2004 and the Class 1A championship game in 2005, losing to Stratford 21-20.
“We are excited to have Coach Bradford lead the Panther football team,” Callaway said. “I have no doubt he will continue to build a strong program that focuses on helping each player be the best they can be on and off the football field.”
Bullard quarterback Ayden Barrett announced his excitement for the decision on Twitter.
"Excited to do great things with our new head coach @coachbradford9!!" Barrett posted on Twitter.
