Runners and walkers of Chapel Hill and surrounding communities are invited to attend a Color Fun Run, at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Bulldog Stadium.
The race benefits the Chapel Hill Education Foundation and all proceeds directly fund classroom grants for Chapel Hill ISD teachers. The event offers a color run/walk 3K and a Bulldog Dash for ages 10 and under that is 0.2 miles.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 10 and under. Tickets come with a $2.24 processing fee.
Participants will be able to register online through Eventbrite. On-site registration will also be available the day of the event from 7 a.m. to 8:20 a.m. at the Bulldog Stadium near the Junior High concession stand. Registration will also be open August 6 at the Back2School Expo from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. in the High School Main Gym. August 12 will also have open registration at the Football Scrimmage from 7 p.m. until 9 a.m. at the Bulldog Stadium near the High School concession stand.
The run kicks off with the Bulldog Dash at 8 a.m. at the Bulldog Stadium. Directly following the Bulldog Dash the Color Run begins at 8:30 a.m. behind the visitors section. The path takes runners/walkers on a 1.86 mile course around the High School/Junior High, and through the beautiful backroads of Chapel Hill.
The event will be held at Chapel Hill High School at 13172 State Hwy 64, Tyler. Free parking will be available in the High School parking lot on the east side of Bulldog Stadium. The event entrance is located near the high school ticket booth.
To buy tickets, register and view the event schedule visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/color-fun-run-2022-tickets-372909451207.