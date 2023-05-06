pitcher

UT Tyler's Miles Clack throws to the plate during Saturday's game at Irwin Field.

Jordan Gochenour went 4-for-4 and Miles Clack threw six-innings of shutout ball as the UT Tyler Patriots scored a 10-0 win over Texas A&M-Kingsville, sweeping their best-of-three Lone Star Conference opening baseball series on Saturday at Irwin Field.

The Patriots (37-15) advance to the double-elimination portion of the LSC Tournament in San Angleo. UT Tyler will meet St. Edward's on Thursday in San Angelo. The Javelinas end their season at 26-26.

UT Tyler won Game 1 on Friday, 15-5.

SATURDAY

Clack (7-1) was in command, tossing six innings and allowing four hits while striking out two and walking two. Garrett Arredondo threw the final inning, allowing two hits with a strikeout and no walks.

Carson Cox hit a triple for the Patriots with Kaston Mason adding a double.

Along with leadoff hitter Gochenour's four hits, others contributing hits for the Patriots were Mason (2), Austin Ochoa (2), Nathan Carriere (2), Ethan Bedgood (1) and Hayden Clearman (1).

RBIs were from Cox (2), Carriere (2), Bedgood (1), Ochoa (1) and Clearman (1).

Scoring runs were Gochenour (3), Ochoa (2), Cox (2), Mason (1), Bedgood (1) and Carriere (1).

Michael Cervantes led the Javelinas with two hits, followed by one hit each from Jacob Rosales (double), Steven Bonuz, Shelby Becker and Ramsey Amador.

FRIDAY

The Patriots hit eight doubles as UT Tyler scored a 15-5 seven-inning win over Texas A&M-Kingsville on Friday.

Gochenour, Bedgood, Ochoa and Carriere each had three hits for the Patriots.

Ochoa and Adrian Minjares each had two doubles with one apiece from Gochenour, Bedgood, Cox and Carriere. Clearman added a single for UT Tyler.

RBIs were from Ochoa (3), Gochenour (2), Carriere (2), Minjares (1), Bedgood (1), Cox (1), Clearman (1) and Edward Ortiz (1).

Scoring runs were Carriere (4), Gochenour (2), Bedgood (2), Ochoa (2), Clearman (2), Kaston Mason (1), Cox (1) and Minjares (1).

Dylan Blomquist (6-1) got the win on the mound, going six innings while allowing nine hits and five runs. He struck out six and walked two. A.J. Irvin pitched the final inning and did not allow a hit while striking out one.

Bonuz hit two home runs for the Javelinas and drove in three runs. Becker had two hits with other singles from Dalton Kramer, Ivan Duarte, Rosales, Amador and Colton Allen.

Becker added two RBIs. Scoring runs were Bonuz (3), Duarte (1) and Allen (1).

---

Lone Star Conference Baseball Opening Round

Best-of-three series; Hosted by higher seed

No. 8 Eastern New Mexico at No. 1 Angelo State

Foster Field at 1st Community Credit Union Stadium in San Angelo 

(Angelo State wins series, 2-0)

Game 1: Angelo State 11, Eastern New Mexico 0 (7)

Game 2: Angelo State 9, Eastern New Mexico 6 

---

No. 7 St. Mary’s at No. 2 St. Edward’s

Lucian-Hamilton Field in Austin 

(St. Edward's wins series, 2-0)

Game 1: St. Edward's 12, St. Mary's 2 (8)

Game 2: St. Edward's 8, St. Mary's 6

---

No. 6 Texas A&M-Kingsville at No. 3 UT Tyler

Irwin Field in Tyler 

(UT Tyler wins series, 2-0)

Game 1: UT Tyler 15, Texas A&M-Kingsville 5 (7)

Game 2: UT Tyler 10, Texas A&M-Kingsville 0 (7)

---

No. 5 West Texas A&M at No. 4 Lubbock Christian

Hays Field in Lubbock 

(Lubbock Christian wins, 2-0)

Game 1: Lubbock Christian 13, West Texas A&M 12 (10)

Game 2: Lubbock Christian 3, West Texas A&M 2

---

DOUBLE ELIMINATION TOURNAMENT

Hosted by Angelo State

Foster Field at 1st Community Credit Union Stadium, San Angelo 

May 11

Game 1: Angelo State vs. Lubbock Christian, TBD

Game 2: St. Edward's vs. UT Tyler, TBD

May 12

Game 3: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, TBD

Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, TBD

Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, TBD

Saturday, May 13

Championship Game: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, TBD

