ARLINGTON — Bullard native Hagen Smith pitched five innings of one-hit ball to help the Arkansas Razorbacks score a 3-2 win over the Texas Longhorns in the College Baseball Showcase on Friday at Globe Life Field.
Smith allowed one hit while striking out eight and walking two in the no decision.
All the runs were scored in the seventh inning by both teams.
The Razorbacks started the seventh with back-to-back singles from Brady Slavens and Jared Wegner. After a walk to Jace Bohrofen to load the bases, a two-run single (Kendall Diggs) and an RBI double (John Bolton) gave the Razorbacks a 3-0 lead.
Porter Brown got Texas on the board in the bottom of the seventh, launching his first home run as a Longhorn. The Longhorns tacked on another run after Garret Guillemette doubled and later scored on a wild pitch to trim the lead to 3-2.
Lucas Gordon made the Opening Day start for the Longhorns, allowing two hits in five scoreless innings pitched. Gordon struck out six batters and only issued one walk.
In other games on Friday in Arlington, Oklahoma State defeated Missouri, 5-1; and TCU won over Vanderbilt, 11-4.
On Saturday, Arkansas is scheduled to meet TCU at 7 p.m. The Longhorns are slated to play Missouri at 3 p.m. Oklahoma State and Vanderbilt play the first game at 11 a.m.
On Sunday, Texas plays Vanderbilt at 10:30 a.m., followed by Oklahoma State vs. Arkansas, 2:30 p.m.; and TCU vs. Missouri, 6:30 p.m.