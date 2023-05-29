Editor's Note: This is part of a series of stories highlighting new school board members in Smith County.
Running for Tyler ISD Board of Trustees was a mission for Cody Levrets. He doesn’t want to simply serve as a school board member, he wants to give back.
“In one of my first convocations at Tyler ISD, Roger Staubach was the keynote,” Levrets said. “I can't recall the whole story he told but the point he made was ‘you can't just take all the joys from life and not give anything back.’ That really resonated with me, like you can't live in a great country like ours and take all the benefits it gives you and not give anything back.”
In his role as a fellow school board member, Levrets will help govern the district. This includes things like setting goals and policy, tax rates/budget, superintendent evaluation and communicating with the community.
Originally from Abilene, Levrets used his bachelor’s in history from Tarleton State University and master’s in education from University of Florida to teach in Rule, a small town in-between Lubbock and Fort Worth.
“I didn’t really expect to go into teaching, getting certified was my backup plan,” he said. “But I loved being in a small town and working with those students.”
Even though he had not been involved in athletics since he was in high school, the small town job came with a lot of additional responsibilities, such as coaching football, basketball and track (boys and girls, middle and high school), as well as golf, tennis and powerlifting over the years.
Levrets, along with his wife, Tangie and their daughters, Morgan and Jayden, all settled in East Texas in 2005.
“I think the community does a good job of supporting the local schools,” he said. “I've chatted with some principals and they've had great things to say about their PTAs, mentoring programs, and support from local churches.”
Levrets also appreciates the graciousness he’s received from incumbent Dr. Patricia Nation, who held the Place 4 seat for nine years, during the campaign run.
“Dr. Nation and James (Wirzman) all texted me, congratulating me,” Levrets said. “They were formidable candidates for sure. She (Nation) always has had the kids’ best interests at heart.”
Once he has been sworn in, he can’t wait to get to work.
“Tyler ISD has great things going on from recent approval of teacher raises to some of the great things at the CTE and I think the advanced academics is top notch and has put my kids in a position to be successful in college,” Levrets said.
But he does anticipate tackling some challenges, such as staff turnover, vaping, school vouchers and security.
“I think the board has made some good decisions in approaching these challenges,” Levrets said. “The community has also been supportive in passing bonds for new facilities and has some great campuses and technology for our students.”
He will serve a three-year term.
“I am very excited about getting started,” Levrets said. “I am very blessed to have such strong support and have the community trust me to serve the interests of their kids."