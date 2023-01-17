On March 14, Gilmer will host Harmony on the softball field.
Coaching Gilmer will be Keirsten Seahorn, while her mother, Sheri Seahorn, will be coaching Harmony.
Just three months later on June 2, the Seahorns will be on the coaching staff for the ninth annual Northeast Texas FCA All-Star Softball Game.
“It’s pretty cool to do something with your daughter that’s also a coach,” Sheri Seahorn said. “I think everybody dreams of being able to coach with your kid. I think being able to coach with my kid in this atmosphere is just icing on the cake. That’s just one of the most wonderful experience I’ll cherish as a coach and as a parent, as well.”
“It means the world to actually get to coach beside her,” Keirsten Seahorn said.
Sheri Seahorn is the head coach of the Red Team in the FCA softball game. She will be assisted by Keirsten Seahorn, Harmony assistant Whitney Phillips and West Rusk head coach Bill Morton.
Before getting to team up in the summer, the Seahorns will be in opposite dugouts in a regular season meeting.
“We get to coach against each other later this year,” Keirsten said. “We’re going to call it the Seahorn Showdown, so we will see how it goes, but it’s an honor and a blessing that she even asked for me to be here.”
Will there be a friendly rivalry between the two and maybe some trash talking on the side?
“Absolutely,” Keirsten said. “If I lose the game, the Seahorns will never let me live it down, so I have to come out on top, otherwise I’ll never hear the end of it.”
The Seahorns were two of several coaches who were introduced as coaches of the FCA All-Star games on Tuesday morning at First Christian Church in Tyler.
“This is the best day in January right here,” FCA Northeast Texas area director Robert Bardin said. “To get all of these coaches into this room and see the number of schools that are represented and know that it’s going to be a remarkable experience for them, it doesn’t get any better than that.”
Coaching the softball Blue Team are head coach Jennifer Hawkins (Hawkins), Terri Boyd (Hawkins), Dariann Resendez (Henderson) and Trevor Murphy (Longview). The softball game director is Paul Roberts, and consultants are Mark Chitty (Grand Saline), Justin Kniffen (Tyler Legacy), Colby Sales (Mabank) and Meredith Grant (Lindale).
The coaches also drafted their teams on Tuesday, something Sheri Seahorn said will be made easier by the wealth of talent in the area.
“I tell you what, there’s 37 schools, and you can’t go wrong,” Sheri Seahorn said. “It’s easy pickings this year.”
Kinney LaPrade (Grand Saline) is the head coach of the baseball Red Team. He will be assisted by Allen Ladd (Grand Saline), Jerry Courtney (Brook Hill) and Bryan Schneider (Chapel Hill). Chad Halcumb (Union Grove) is the head coach of the baseball Blue Team. He will be assisted by John Roberts (Union Grove), Clay Halton (Van) and Charles Foshee (White Oak). The baseball game director is Jeff Lee, and the consultant is Rich Sanguinetti (Lindale).
“This is my second year in a row to get to do this, first as head coach,” Halcumb said. “The best part is 100 percent the relationships. It’s such a great opportunity and environment to build those relationships.”
Coaching the soccer girls teams are Kendra Lockett (Nacogdoches) and Chris Hemphill (Grace Community) for the Blue Team and Megan Coppedge (Mesquite Horn), Tiffany Cooksey (Bullard) and Cody Bray (Lindale) for the Red Team.
Coaching the soccer boys teams are Anthony Randle (Marshall) and Austin Walker (Forney) for the Blue Team and Tony Bowles (Rockwall), Jay Campos (Sunnyvale) and Josue Sabillon (Grace Community) for the Red Team. Caitlin Petrich and Joey Petrich are the game directors for both soccer games, and Angel Rocha (Pine Tree) is the consultant for both games.
“It’s a great honor,” Randle said. “It’s truly and honor to be here with the Fellowship of Christian athletes as I’m the sponsor of FCA in Marshall. I’m looking forward to have an opportunity to coach some different kids and have the chance to possibly lead them to Christ and be a part of a great organization.”
The head coach of the football Blue Team is New Diana head coach Jason Pitts. Scotty Laymance (Overton) will be the offensive coordinator, and Tyler Zapata (New Diana) will be the defensive coordinator. Others on the Blue staff are Cody Gilbert (Sabine), Lance Connot (Brownsboro), Jason Holman (Jacksonville), Garrett Smith (Canton) and Mike Davis (Spring Hill).
“When Robert sent me the message asking if I would do this, that was honestly one of the biggest honors I’ve had happen to me,” Pitts said. “As coaches, you need to be in this for the kids, and what better way to get through to kids than something like this. In a public school in Texas, we can’t really fully minster to kids. Doing this, you get a chance to connect with kids from the whole area. It’s a great experience.”
Pitts may have a chance to coach not only some of his current New Diana players but also possibly players he coached when he was an assistant coach at Tyler Legacy.
The head coach of the football Red Team is Sam Wells (Troup). Jordan Blackmon (Troup) will be the offensive coordinator and Jay Brashear (Troup) will be the defensive coordinator. Others on the Red staff are Jack Alvarez (Marshall), Thomas Sitton (Rusk), Nick Harrison (West Rusk), Daryl Hayes (Bishop Gorman) and Travon Brown (Tyler High).
“It’s a huge honor for a lot of reasons,” Wells said. “For one, getting to coach a lot of kids that get to play their last high school football game. They get one more extra game with other good players. It’s awesome and such a great event to help young men continue their path towards Christ. It’s a huge honor for us, for me and the rest of the guys coaching in this game. This is my third one, and I’m very blessed to coach the other two times and obviously when Robert called me about this one, it was a no-brainer.”
Bardin is the game director of the football game, and coordinators are Scott Callaway (Bullard) and Luke Blackwell (Mineola).
The cheerleading coaches are Cheryl Trimble (Harmony) and Summer McCartney (Big Sandy).
The softball and baseball games are scheduled for June 2 with a location to be announced. The football game will be June 3 at Lobo Stadium in Longview. The soccer games will be played June 10 at Tyler Legacy High School.