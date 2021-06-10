Texarkana Pleasant Grove scored two unearned runs and Coe Blain limited Rusk to one hit as the Hawks captured a 2-1 win over the Eagles in the UIL Class 4A state baseball championship game on Thursday in Austin.
The Eagles’ unbeaten streak in the playoffs ended at eight at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on the University of Texas campus. Rusk’s magical run to the state championship game ends with the Eagles’ record at 28-8.
Pleasant Grove improves to 35-8.
Blain (10-1) held the Eagles to one hit in 6.1 innings. He came on in the first inning in relief after the Hawk’s starting pitcher Nathan Hutcheson walked two of the first three batters in the first inning. Blain, who was voted state final Most Valuable Player, allowed one hit and the run was unearned while striking out four and walking three.
Mason Cirkel, who saved Wednesday’s game against Sinton, pitched well for the Eagles, allowing seven hits and two unearned runs. He walked two and struck out one.
Rusk took a 1-0 lead in third inning as Will Dixon singled after one out. Dixon advanced to second on a wild pitch and moved to third on Bryce Lenard’s sacrifice bunt. Lenard also was safe on error by the pitcher. Lenard stole second with Landon Gates at the plate.
Gates’ groundout drove in Dixon for a 1-0 advantage.
The Hawks came back with their two runs in the bottom of the inning.
Brenton Clark reached first on an error to open the inning. JM Long singled to right and Clark moved to second base. A wild pitch moved the runners up a base.
Clark came home on Alex Murphy’s squeeze bunt to tie the score at 1-1.
Tucker Anderson’s sacrifice fly then plated Long for a 2-1 advantage.
Starters for the Eagles were pitcher Cirkel, left fielder Dixon, center fielder Lenard, shortstop Gates, third baseman Wade Williams, right fielder Thompson, first baseman Tarrant Sunday, second baseman Brett Rawlinson, designated hitter Zach Blackmon and catcher Lane Gilchrest. Trey Devereaux was a pinch runner.
