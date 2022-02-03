Perennial powerhouses Gilmer and Carthage met in the Class 4A Division II state championship in 2020, but it will not happen the next two seasons as the clubs are in the same region.
The last two years, Gilmer was in Region II and Carthage was in Region III.
The UIL announced its biennial reclassification and realignment on Thursday and while the two are in different districts they are in the same region.
Gilmer will be in District 7-4A Division II with Spring Hill, Paris North Lamar, Pittsburg, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau and Texarkana Pleasant Grove.
Carthage will be in District 8-4A Division II, along with Brownsboro, Bullard, Canton, Center, Rusk and Van.
Plus, the districts will be bi-district opponents.
As far as basketball and volleyball, Carthage and Gilmer will be in the same district, 17-4A in Region II. Joining the two will be Center, Henderson, Kilgore, Spring Hill and Chapel Hill.
District 16-4A for hoops and VB will include Athens, Brownsboro, Canton, Tyler Cumberland Academy, Lindale, Mabank and Van.
Bullard hoops and VB will be in District 18-4A, along with Hudson, Jacksonville, Madisonville, Palestine and Rusk.