East Texas schools slotted into Class 3A Division I football have been spread into four different districts as the UIL announced its biennial reclassification and realignment on Thursday.
The leagues include:
District 5 — Mineola, Emory Rains, Bonham, Commerce, Mount Vernon, Pottsboro, Winnsboro;
District 6 — Atlanta, Gladewater, Sabine, Jefferson, Tatum, White Oak;
District 8 — Eustace, Fairfield, Groesbeck, Kemp, Malakoff, Mexia, Teague;
District 9 — Palestine Westwood, Coldspring-Oakhurst, Crockett, Diboll, Huntington, Shepherd, Woodville.
In basketball, District 12 includes Emory Rains, Commerce, Edgewood, Grand Saline, Lone Oak, Paris Chisum and Pattonville Prairiland.
Mineola is in District 13 hoops and volleyball with Harmony, Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, Mount Vernon, Quitman, Winnsboro and Winona.
District 15 basketball includes Daingerfield, New Diana, Gladewater, Sabine, Hughes Springs and White Oak.
The teams in District 16 are Arp, Elysian Fields, Jefferson, West Rusk, Tatum, Troup and Waskom.
District 18 will include Blooming Grove, Eustace, Kemp, Malakoff, Mildred, Palmer, Rice and Scurry-Rosser.
Palestine Westwood is in District 20 with Buffalo, Elkhart, Fairfield, Franklin, Groesbeck, Mexia and Teague.
District 21 includes: Diboll, Hemphill, Huntington, Lufkin Pineywoods Community, Nacogdoches Central Heights, Newton, Pollok Central and Woodville.