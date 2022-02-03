The Union Hill Bulldogs are in Class 1A Division I, as the UIL announced its biennial reclassification and realignment on Thursday.
The Bulldogs are in District 10 along with Campbell, Saint Jo and Savoy.
Trinidad is in Class 1A Division II. The Trojans are in District 9 with Apple Springs, Ladonia Fannindel and Oakwood.
For basketball, Union Hill is in District 24-A. Joining the Bulldogs are Avery, Avinger, Bloomburg, Saltillo, Sulphur Bluff and Yantis.
Other basketball districts include:
District 26 — Oakwood, Trinidad, Avalon, Bynum, Coolidge, Milford, Penelope;
District 27 — Apple Springs, Centerville, Kennard, Laneville, Martinsville, Neches, Slocum, Wells.
Volleyball districts include:
District 20 — Avery, Union Grove, Sulphur Bluff, Yantis;
District 22 — Avalon, Coolidge, Oakwood, Trinidad.