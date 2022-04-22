It was a morning filled with STEAM activities for kindergarten students at Clarkston Elementary on Friday.
In celebration of a previous successful STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, math) event and a recent trip to the Caldwell Zoo, teachers at Clarkston partnered up for a variety of animal-themed activities to broaden the minds of students.
Carley Smith, media technology specialist at Clarkston Elementary, said the goal of the event is to allow students to get a head start in the different areas of STEAM.
“Science, Technology, Engineering is something for students to be future ready. We’re trying to corporate that and go heavy on technology and coding because we know that coding is embedded in so many different careers for students. We're trying to give them a leg up and get them ready for not just middle and high school but for higher education and beyond,” she said.
During the fun-filled event, kindergarten students rotated over classrooms in participation of different lesson plans revolving around STEAM.
For the science lesson, students learned about animal characteristics and combining body parts to create a creature. For technology there was coding involved and for engineering they had different task cars related to the zoo and created different habitats for animals.
Then in the art lesson, students put their creativity to the test and created a monkey puppet.
For math, they measured animal tracks and attempted to figure out footprints with the help of context clues, said Caroline Williams, teacher at Clarkston Elementary.
Williams mentioned the importance of having STEAM lesson plans, especially the depth of knowledge it provides for students.
“It’s very important to incorporate these things in the classroom because they’re so much focus on your ABC’s or 123’s, you really want to broaden their minds and let them know there’s more out there that your counting and your normal science and we can incorporate so many things like engineering and technology to the daily classroom,” she said.