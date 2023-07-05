Reclined in their lawn chairs with their most efficient umbrella and their most patriotic gear, Tylerites gathered at Lindsey Park for the city's annual Fourth of July Celebration on Tuesday.
“We're here to enjoy our Independence Day celebration and have a little fun,” said Kristi Nipp, Parks and Recreation services coordinator for the City of Tyler. “We've got vendors, food vendors and later we'll have fireworks and just have a good time celebrating.
According to Nipps, they are also celebrating Park and Recreation month, where the theme is ‘Where Community Grows.’
“It's especially poignant because at community events like this, Tyler Parks and Rec gets to bring everyone together, and as a community, we get to celebrate and band together and just enjoy events like this as a group,” she said.
Several vendors were set up to offer fun toys and items to purchase, as well as opportunity for face painting.
“We're excited for what's coming and we love fireworks and we like being outdoors, so it's a great mix,” said attendee Veronica Lorance.
For many, the celebration was a good excuse to get together with the community and remember what the day means.
“Family togetherness, tradition… it’s all a chance to celebrate our nation and everything it stands for,” said attendee Zech Lorance.
“This is the perfect time to celebrate and be with family, see some great lights and really remember why we are all here today,” said attendee Manuel Baez.
Baez hopes his daughter, Madison Rose, will get enjoyment out of it too.
“This will be her first time attending so we’re looking forward to seeing how much she might like the fireworks,” he said. “I think she’s going to love it.”
Keri Larson and her mom, Lori were happy to come back for the second year since their move from Iowa.
“We really enjoyed it last year, it was a lot of fun and the fireworks were amazing,” said Keri.
The event boasts at least ten food vendors and several shop vendors. The crowd was also treated to music by a DJ and nearby entertainment and games for kids and their families.
“It's the fun things in this like this that makes my job so fun because you get to see everyone just having a good time,” said Nipp.