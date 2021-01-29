Aaron Martinez and Andy Bergfeld have announced that they are seeking re-election for the Tyler ISD School Board of Trustees May election.
Martinez is seeking another term for the District 5 seat and Bergfeld wants to keep his District 7 spot.
“I am grateful this community has continued to support the work I am doing on this board and look forward to seeing the construction at the high schools to completion,” Martinez said. “I will continue to support our students and staff in whatever the next three years will bring."
Martinez was instrumental in the May 2017 campaign for funding of the rebuild of two high schools. He said he is committed to improving student achievement for the children of Tyler ISD.
“It has been a privilege and one of my life’s biggest honors to serve the citizens of Tyler ISD District 5 for the last six years. I am excited about the opportunity to continue the great work of this board,” said Martinez.
Martinez defeated incumbent Barbara Smith by a margin of 13% in 2015.
Bergfeld has served as a trustee since 2012 and he is the president of the Bergfeld Realty Company in Tyler. He is a fifth-generation Tylerite.
He is a graduate of Robert E. Lee High School, which has since been renamed Tyler Legacy High. He is currently in his sixth term as a Tyler ISD trustee.
For a special election, a single-member seat is open for District 3, which is an unexpired term, held by Yvonne Atkins. A filing for this seat has not been made as of Friday.
In Whitehouse, Greg Hood and Maegan Schneider have applied for election on the board of trustees. Hood currently holds a Place 4 position and is the board president. Schneider is a new applicant for the Place 5 position.
For Troup ISD, Gene Whitsell is also seeking re-election. He currently holds place 5 on the school board.
For city council elections, Bullard Mayor Pam Frederick and City Council member Lane McDaniel will be seeking re-election. There are no new applicants as of Friday.
Another city council in Bullard, which is held by Mark Anderson, is also up for election.
For Tyler City Council, as of Jan. 14, Shirley McKellar, who holds the District 3 seat, and Bob Westbrook, who holds the District 5 seat, have both applied for reelection.
The District 1 seat is completely open as Linda Sellars has reached her third and final term on the city council.
Noonday has three council seats open for election, those of which are held by Susan Robertson, Angel Mendoza and Bobby Smith. All councilmembers have filed to be elected for their positions as of earlier this month.
Filing ends at 5 p.m. Feb. 12. For residents interested in filling, contact the local school district or city hall.
Early voting will begin April 19 through 27, and election day is May 1.
The Tyler Paper will provide updates as filings for these positions continue and the deadline approaches.