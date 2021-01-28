The Tyler City Council is moving forward with a long-term plan to improve traffic flow by retiming signals within the city.
On Wednesday, council members approved a $108,000 engineering contract to retime 18 traffic signals. This work builds upon the retiming of signals that happened in 2019 as a part of the pilot program included within the Intelligent Transportation Master Plan study.
The first year of the master plan includes project management, data collection, development of timing plans, implementation and a final report for the intersections that will be retimed.
Retiming the traffic signals comes after the city of Tyler entered into an engineering contract in April 2019 with Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc. The contract provided a year-long study of Tyler’s traffic signal system. Of the study, a recommendation was presented to the city council in August 2020, to maintain an annual re-timing of traffic signals.
“It does take some time to get the study completed and implemented, so we currently would not look to be having the signal timing improvements implemented until next fall. The retiming of traffic signals, that’s something that we need to do because traffic patterns change,” said City Traffic Engineer Cameron Williams.
The 10-year master plan recommended retiming approximately 15 intersections per year for the first six years of the implementation plan and retiming 30 intersections per year for the next four years of the implementation plan.
“This is a part of the ITS (Intelligence Transportation System) master plan that the city did, so this is part of just optimizing the traffic flow, so working to get citizens through more intersections on green, in simple terms,” Williams said.
The Intelligent Transportation Master Plan study identifies $12.7 million in improvement projects over a 10-year period.
The increase from 15 intersections to 18 intersections was done to capture nearby intersections along the identified corridors and provide good endpoints for the signal retiming project.
“Traffic patterns change over time, and regular, proactive, cost-effective measures like retiming traffic signals will improve safety at intersections, improve flow along corridors and mitigate driver delays,” Williams said.
The traffic signal retiming project is funded through the Half-Cent Sales Tax program, which funds public improvements including public safety, streets, traffic control, airport, utilities, parks and drainage for the promotion and development of new and expanded business enterprises.