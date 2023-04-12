Motorists can expect improved mobility through town as 18 signalized intersections along Old Jacksonville Highway and Loop 323 are retimed.

The City Council approved a $121,085 engineering contract with Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc. for the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Master Plan Year 3 – Traffic Signal Retiming Improvements on Wednesday.

"The first two years, we've done 18 signals. Year 3, we are going to do another 18 signals," City Engineer Darin Jennings said. "Previous to that, we did 17 signals."

Since 2019, 53 of the city's 149 signalized intersections have been retimed through the ITS project.

"We're well on our way," Jennings said.

The ITS master plan provides better movement of people and goods by retiming the traffic lights. Tyler citizens will experience more reliable commutes to work and recreational activities.

Signalized intersections with fully controlled cross-traffic light phases indicate to drivers when to enter the intersection, reducing vehicle crashes.

After-studies indicate retiming these intersections saved people more than 231,000 vehicle hours per year or 26 years of vehicle delay annually.

The contract will provide retiming for 18 intersections and includes tasks like project management, data collection, development of timing plans, implementation and a final report.

The contract also includes an application for a 2023 U.S. Department of Energy – Energy Efficiency and Conservation Block Grant. The intended purpose of the grant is to retrofit high-pressure sodium illumination fixtures with LED for energy conservation.

The purpose of that is to reduce energy use, Jennings said.

"It's a 100% grant. All we have to do is submit the application," he said. "We found out about that and said, let's go after it."

The Half-Cent Sales Tax Board approved funding for this project Tuesday.

Traffic counts are scheduled to be collected by the beginning of May, and retiming is expected to be completed by October, tentatively.

Locations where retiming will occur:

• West Northwest Loop 323 at U.S. Highway 69 North

• West Northwest Loop 323 at Silver Creek Drive/Charlotte Drive

• North Northwest Loop 323 at Texas Highway 110 North/Van Highway

• North Northwest Loop 323 at Lion Lane

• North Northwest Loop 323 at Texas Highway 64 West/West Erwin Street

• South Southwest Loop 323 at Texas Highway 31/Chandler Highway

• South Southwest Loop 323 at West Shaw Street

• South Southwest Loop 323 at Robertson Road

• South Southwest Loop 323 at Earl Campbell Parkway

• South Southwest Loop 323 at Briarwood Road

• South Southwest Loop 323 at Spur 364/Towne Park Drive

• South Southwest Loop 323 at Texas Highway 155/Frankston Highway

• West Southwest Loop 323 at FM 2493/Old Jacksonville Highway

• West Southwest Loop 323 at Kinsey Drive

• FM 2493/Old Jacksonville Highway at Rice Road

• FM 2493/Old Jacksonville Highway at Texas Highway 57/West Grande Boulevard

• FM 2493/Old Jacksonville Highway at Three Lakes Parkway

• FM 2493/Old Jacksonville Highway at West Cumberland Road