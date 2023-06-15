The City of Tyler Police Department has responded to more alcohol-related calls on the city-owned property around Lake Tyler and Lake Tyler East during the summer months.
"A lot of people come out there to have a good time and enjoy themselves," said Andy Erbaugh, Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer. "What we see during those months when there's a bigger population out there is a lot of people gathering in the parking lots to drink alcohol and stay in the parking lots and have a party in the parking lots."
Citizens, as well as City Hall, have contacted the police department about unannounced events with several hundred people in attendance, drinking alcohol and causing a general nuisance in parking lots, Assistant Police Chief David Long said.
"A general deterrence is what we are looking for," Long said.
The City Council adopted an ordinance, effective immediately, regulating alcoholic beverages in public parking lots and areas, public boat ramps and adjacent properties located on City-owned lands at Lake Tyler and Lake Tyler East during its meeting on June 14.
This restriction will inform the public that this type of activity is prohibited and address problems associated with the use and consumption of alcohol in certain public areas of the lake, mainly public parking lots and parking areas, public boat ramps and City-owned properties.
The ordinance prohibits the possession and consumption of alcohol within 15 feet of those areas.
"It is important to note that the attached ordinance is not intended to be a blanket ban on the use of alcohol at the Lake," said Police Chief Jimmy Toler. "Rather, it is a targeted measure to address issues in the public areas."
People can be charged with a Class C misdemeanor for violating the regulation. Regardless of the ordinance, people can be charged with driving while intoxicated, public intoxication or boating while intoxicated.
"If you're moving it or transporting it from your car, to your boat, from your car to your camper. The ordinance doesn't cover private properties. It doesn't cover commercial properties," he said.
Transportation of alcoholic beverages between motor vehicles and boats and between motor vehicles and City-designated picnic areas, recreation areas and camping areas will still be permitted. Moreover, the new regulations do not apply to the interiors of motor vehicles, including campers and recreational vehicles, City-approved events or leaseholds, private residential leaseholds, private property, commercial property owned by others, events conducted by governmental entities or to government officials acting within the scope of their official duties.
"We already have alcohol ordinances for city parks and properties in Tyler. This is in addition to that," Erbaugh said. "It's adding the lake properties that the City owns, parking lots, boat ramps and city parks."
Signage notifying citizens of the ordinances will be posted in the areas as soon as possible. There will be a grace period for people to adjust to the law, whether a warning to leave the premises or a citation for noncompliance.
The Tyler Police Department will conduct a review at six-month intervals to determine the effectiveness of the new ordinance. If any additional regulation at Lake Tyler is deemed necessary, those changes will be brought to the City Council for review and consideration.
"This is not put in place to give our officers a reason to cite you or go out there and enforce laws. This is there as a result of problems that occur out at the lake because of alcohol," Erbaugh said. "What this will allow us to do is allow everybody to go out there to have a good time to enjoy the lake and the areas around it without having to worry about those problems that are caused by parking and drinking.