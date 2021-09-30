The city of Tyler issued a rabies advisory Thursday after a bat has tested positive for rabies.
The announcement comes after Tyler Animal Services submitted a bat to be tested for rabies to the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) Monday. As of Thursday, DSHS reported the bat tested positive for rabies.
The bat was found near the 4100 block of Fillbrook Lane. Known individuals and animals with possible exposure have been identified and addressed.
Tyler Animal Services advises all pet owners to confirm their dogs and cats are currently vaccinated for rabies. Preventative immunization for rabies is the only effective defense against the fatal disease.
“It is critical for people to not handle bats, skunks, raccoons or other wild animals. It is important for children to tell their parents of any contact with wild animals or any sick animals,” said the city in an issued statement.
“If a person is bitten by an animal, the bite incident must be reported to the Local Rabies Control Authority, Tyler Animal Services Director, for proper investigation.”
City of Tyler Ordinance and Smith County Ordinance requires regular rabies shots for all dogs and cats. It is a Class C misdemeanor if someone fails to vaccinate their pets by four months of age.
Anyone with questions on rabies control may contact Tyler Animal Services at (903) 535-0045.