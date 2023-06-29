The City of Tyler approved new regulations to the City's Right-of-Way (ROW) and easements code at its Wednesday meeting.
Tyler homeowners have been heard after numerous complaints were made concerning ROW permits granted to franchise utility companies installing fiber optic cables like AT&T, Optimum and Vexus Fiber.
"The new requirements aim to ensure the safety of residents and existing water, sanitary sewer, storm sewer facilities and other utilities within the ROW," said City Engineer Darin Jennings. "The updates will provide clearer and more comprehensive guidelines for regulating utilities."
The original ordinance, drafted in December 2002, needed more guidance for franchise construction. Due to the recent surge in internet and fiber optic franchise expansions into Tyler, the city has issued 130% more ROW permits since Fiscal Year 2021-22.
The amendments make these companies responsible for correcting deficiencies or damages and restoring the ROW and yards to their original condition.
The updates include provisions for ROW cleanliness, removing old and abandoned facilities and insurance and bonding requirements. The amendments are needed to reduce resident complaints and ensure the removal of unused poles and boxes and set more permitting requirements, according to a City of Tyler press release.
Under the new ordinance, franchises must notify property owners of work that will affect their property. Door hangers must be placed on residential doors three days before work begins and five days in advance for businesses. The hanger will include the franchise name, type of work, work schedule and contact information. Suppose irrigation, water, sewer or drainage lines are struck. In that case, the franchise must notify the property owner and repair the damages within 24 hours — including replacing or restoring damaged vegetation, landscaping and shrubs.
Companies will also be required to repair streets and city infrastructure to the standards of the city code. Brick Street pavement will only be removed with written approval from the city engineer.
Additionally, franchises must keep excavation sites clean and litter-free, and storm drains and gutters must be protected from silt and debris. Companies must have a representative on-site who can communicate with the city.
Franchises that violate the ordinance shall be deemed guilty of a misdemeanor and subject to a fine of up to $2,000 according to State law and this ordinance.
"We haven't had any real teeth in our ordinance to be able to enforce what we need to," Jennings said. "This allows us to do that."
Some of the complaints have been concerning above-ground facilities versus underground. This is an issue the city may explore at a future meeting.