The City of Tyler is looking for dedicated individuals to become school crossing guards for the upcoming academic year. With 17 schools and 28 school crossings, the city needs 35 guards to ensure the safety of students during their daily commute.
Currently, there are nine crossing guard positions available, offering an hourly wage of $11.55. Those hired for this role will have the opportunity to return for the following school year, earning a stable and reliable source of income.
The crossing guard position follows the Tyler Independent School District (TISD) schedule, making it a seasonal opportunity. All crossing guards must be available for two shifts, from 6:40 a.m. to 8:40 a.m. and from 2:35 p.m. to 4:35 p.m. This schedule ensures that guards can effectively assist students during their morning and afternoon commutes.
To be eligible for the crossing guard position, applicants must be at least 18 years old, possess a high school diploma and be able to work in various weather conditions. Additionally, candidates must pass pre-employment testing and demonstrate an ability to interact positively with children. Crossing guards play a vital role in ensuring the safety of students as they navigate the streets on their way to and from school.
Retirees, individuals seeking additional income on a part-time basis and college students looking for morning and afternoon employment are encouraged to apply. This opportunity provides a flexible schedule that can accommodate various lifestyles and commitments.
For those interested in becoming a crossing guard for the City of Tyler, application requirements and instructions can be found on our website or by calling 903-531-1103.