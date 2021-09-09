Food items
The City of Tyler will be accepting donations for Hurricane Ida survivors, relief supplies will be accepted until Sept. 15.  

 Ana Conejo / Tyler Morning Telegraph

With the help of community members the City of Tyler will be working to gather supplies and necessities for survivors of Hurricane Ida.

Donations will be accepted until Sept. 15 at the Downtown Recycling Center, the Glass Recreation Center and the Goodman Museum. Community members will be taking the relief items to the east side of New Orleans to assist with recovery.

Drop-off times and locations:

Downtown Recycling Center at 414 N. Bois D'Arc Ave. in Tyler from Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.

Glass Recreation Center at 501 W. 32nd St. in Tyler from Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Goodman Museum at 624 N. Broadway Ave. in Tyler from Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The City of Tyler is asking for donations to be new and unopened. If you would like to donate food items, it's suggested to give unrefrigerated items as many do not have electricity yet. Also, it's suggested to donate boxed items for easier transportation to the distribution site.

Food and Supplies needed

Baby Items - baby food, bottles, formula, diapers of every size, baby wipes, etc.

Breakfast foods - Cereal, Oatmeal, Pop-Tarts and other packaged items

Bottled Water

Canned food items – meats, soups, vegetables, etc.

Can openers – manual only

Coffee/Tea – instant coffee and tea bags

Hand sanitizers – bottled or antibacterial hand wipes

Juices – bottled, canned, and powdered mixes for individual water bottles

Milk – UHT boxed milk, powdered milk

Paper plates, paper bowls and plastic utensils

Paper towels, napkins and toilet paper

Peanut Butter and Jelly/Jam/Preserves

Rice, Instant Potatoes, Pasta

Snack packs – nutritious snack bars, trail mix, beef jerky, etc.

Sugar/sweetener packets and creamer, cups for coffee/tea

Cleaning Supplies (bleach, gloves, cleaning liquids/powders, scouring pads, etc.)

Brooms, mops and buckets

Dishwashing and Laundry Supplies (dish soap, detergent, stain removers, fabric softeners, etc.)

Shovels, rakes, axes, saws – tools for clearing debris

Trash Bags – all sizes, from 13-gallon kitchen bags up to lawn/leaf bags and contractor bags 

Shopping Bags - to be used for distribution of food and supplies

For more information about the donation centers you can contact 903-531-1388 for Downtown Recycling Center, 903-595-7271 for Glass Recreational Center and 903-531-1286 for Goodman Museum.

 
 

