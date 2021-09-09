With the help of community members the City of Tyler will be working to gather supplies and necessities for survivors of Hurricane Ida.
Donations will be accepted until Sept. 15 at the Downtown Recycling Center, the Glass Recreation Center and the Goodman Museum. Community members will be taking the relief items to the east side of New Orleans to assist with recovery.
Drop-off times and locations:
Downtown Recycling Center at 414 N. Bois D'Arc Ave. in Tyler from Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.
Glass Recreation Center at 501 W. 32nd St. in Tyler from Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Goodman Museum at 624 N. Broadway Ave. in Tyler from Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The City of Tyler is asking for donations to be new and unopened. If you would like to donate food items, it's suggested to give unrefrigerated items as many do not have electricity yet. Also, it's suggested to donate boxed items for easier transportation to the distribution site.
Food and Supplies needed:
Baby Items - baby food, bottles, formula, diapers of every size, baby wipes, etc.
Breakfast foods - Cereal, Oatmeal, Pop-Tarts and other packaged items
Bottled Water
Canned food items – meats, soups, vegetables, etc.
Can openers – manual only
Coffee/Tea – instant coffee and tea bags
Hand sanitizers – bottled or antibacterial hand wipes
Juices – bottled, canned, and powdered mixes for individual water bottles
Milk – UHT boxed milk, powdered milk
Paper plates, paper bowls and plastic utensils
Paper towels, napkins and toilet paper
Peanut Butter and Jelly/Jam/Preserves
Rice, Instant Potatoes, Pasta
Snack packs – nutritious snack bars, trail mix, beef jerky, etc.
Sugar/sweetener packets and creamer, cups for coffee/tea
Cleaning Supplies (bleach, gloves, cleaning liquids/powders, scouring pads, etc.)
Brooms, mops and buckets
Dishwashing and Laundry Supplies (dish soap, detergent, stain removers, fabric softeners, etc.)
Shovels, rakes, axes, saws – tools for clearing debris
Trash Bags – all sizes, from 13-gallon kitchen bags up to lawn/leaf bags and contractor bags
Shopping Bags - to be used for distribution of food and supplies
For more information about the donation centers you can contact 903-531-1388 for Downtown Recycling Center, 903-595-7271 for Glass Recreational Center and 903-531-1286 for Goodman Museum.