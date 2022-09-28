The city of Bullard has rescinded a boil water notice issued Monday for some residents.
The notice applied to residences from First Street to Third Street and from Ralson Street to Rather Street, the city said in a statement.
“The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking or human consumption purposes,” a statement issued Wednesday said.
Laboratory test results were also provided to the TCEQ indicating the water no longer required boiling prior to use as of Wednesday starting at 12:49 p.m., the release said.