The City of Bullard has issued a boil water notice for residents in a part of the city.
On Monday morning, the city issued the notice for residents from First Street to Third Street and from Ralson Street to Rather Street, it said in a Facebook post.
City water customers need to boil water prior to consumption.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, residents can purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.
Officials said more information will be provided as it becomes available.