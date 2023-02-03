The aftermath of the winter storm that wreaked havoc across East Texas has many exhausted and still picking up the pieces.

“Since Wednesday, we’ve been out and about accessing damages,” said Madeline Burton, Urban Forester for City of Tyler’s Parks and Recreation Department.

Crews will continue working through next week to remove downed trees and limbs from roadways, right-of-ways, city parks and cemeteries affected by the ice storm that descended upon the city Tuesday to Thursday.

The streets department estimates about two weeks of cleanup remain, including property owners' and homeowners' disposing of their yard waste.

Westview and Rose Hill cemeteries, as well as Bergfeld Park, were hit the hardest in the amount of tree damage, including uprooted trees.

“There’s just been so much chaos and trying to assess everything, we have people asking about repurposing the wood pieces we’re collecting but we’re still trying to get organized,” Burton said.

Rose Hill Cemetery had the most damage from fallen tree branches, including 30 fence panels that were severely damaged, one-third of them in need of replacement.

Fortunately, even as the damages have been accessed, no one’s final resting place was disturbed.

“We are still trying to clear as much as we can,” Burton said, “but so far there has been no major structural damage.”

Residents who are out and about, particularly in the parks and trails, are encouraged to call (903) 531-1370 to report any damages.

“People need to be careful going on trails,” Burton said. “Those haven’t been completely inspected yet.”

Burton encourages people who wish to volunteer to pick up debris to call the parks administration at 903-531-1370.

“We would love to have volunteers to help us,” she said.

The rest of the city is still picking up its pieces as well, with traffic signals getting repaired and back on the regular timers, as well as picking up stop signs throughout the area, according to LouAnn Campbell, Public Information Officer for City of Tyler’s Public Works and Utilities.

“We have power at all signaled intersections except three. Three are still on generators,” Campbell said.

The city took 383 calls about trees or limbs down blocking roadways; 118 of those calls were completed, meaning the trees have been cut, stacked up and removed from the site.

“We go to the calls twice,” Campbell said. “Once to remove the trees and then we go back out to pick up the limbs and all the debris from the site.”

In a continuous team effort, the city has four sawyers from the Texas Forest Service helping the streets department, as well as internal help from parks, code enforcement, GIS department and solid waste.

“The streets department has been working day and night this week,” Campbell said. “They will work through (Friday), (Friday night) and (Saturday) and take Sunday off.”

By Monday, the streets department will continue to do some clearing out but the estimation of getting things completely cleared out still could take two weeks, according to Campbell.

Additionally, the solid waste department is doing brush and limb pickup.

If residents need debris picked up, they will need to call solid waste at 903-531-1388 to schedule that pickup by Feb. 8.

“Residents are asked to put their limbs and debris in a neat pile or bundle at the curb where trash is picked up,” Campbell said.

If residents call after Feb. 8, there will be a charge for a pickup after that time which will be determined by the amount of brush and debris the customer wants picked up.

Residents can also take their debris to the landfill and dispose of it themselves, free of charge.

Water and wastewater service is stable, Campbell said.

Power is back on at the Golden Road Water Treatment Plant. While it was out, Lake Palestine Water Treatment Plant was producing all the water for Tyler Water Utilities customers.

Tyler Water Utilities customers use an average of about 40 million gallons of water a day, and were able to sustain the production needed with no drops in water pressure, according to Campbell.

Power was lost at 11 wastewater lift stations.

“We contracted septic hauler contractors to pump the wastewater out of the lift stations and take it to the wastewater treatment plants,” Campbell said.

Power has been restored at eight of those lift stations but still hauling from three lift stations.

“We encourage anyone without power to come to our facilities to get warm, relax for a while,” Campbell said. “If you just need to get out of the house, get out of cold, read a book, charge your phone, we have facilities available to you.”

Those facilities operating as warming centers include the Tyler Senior Center, 1915 Garden Valley Rd. and Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave.

“It’s a great place for our seniors to go and be in community with others, to get out of the cold,” Campbell said.

Other warming centers recommended by the city include: Salvation Army, 633 N Broadway Ave. and Green Acres Baptist Church, 1607 Troup Highway.

Another city facility to stop by is the Glass Recreation Center, which is open until 10 p.m. Friday and opens again at 9 a.m. Saturday.

A day pass at the Glass Recreation Center is $5.

Tyler Transit is also running if you don’t have your own transportation.

“The sun has come out, thank goodness,” Campbell said. “But please check on your neighbors. Your friend groups, your church groups and work groups. We should be good neighbors.”

Oncor, the local electric company for many residents of Tyler and surrounding cities within Smith County, is responsible for repairing outages. As of 3 p.m. Friday, about 12,000 residents in the county remained without power. This week, more than 40,000 residents in the county were affected by outages.

In a statement Friday afternoon, Oncor said crews are hard at work in the Tyler area.

“Tyler/Palestine areas: Your community has experienced heavy damage from ice and trees,” Oncor stated. “Resources have been working in many areas (often not visible from the road) to remove vegetation and debris. Additional resources are in your vicinity assisting with restoration efforts as it may require multiple crews to remove vegetation, repair poles and replace wires.”

It still did not provide a time estimate for restoration.

For the Athens and Jacksonville areas, Oncor anticipated Friday that power would be restored to the majority of customers between now and overnight Friday with the remaining customers restored Saturday.

Oncor said its personnel and contractors are “actively engaged.”

“We also secured additional mutual assistance support and now have more than 2,000 workers from other Texas utilities and neighboring states making repairs,” Oncor said. “There are many reports of downed wires. As the weather improves and you venture outside, please be cautious. Safety for our employees and the public is our number one priority. If you see a downed power line, stay away, keep pets and others away and call 911 immediately.”

Other cities and rural areas were also affected by the storm. Icy conditions caused numerous trees and limbs to fall, causing damage to homes, buildings and other county infrastructure, as well as power outages throughout the county.

In response, Smith County Judge Neal Franklin issued a disaster declaration on Thursday.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management is asking residents who have suffered damages to report them at damage.tdem.texas.gov.

Smith County Road and Bridge employees have been working around the clock since Tuesday to clear downed trees and limbs on county roads.

If you live outside of a city limits in Smith County and you need to report trees down in the roadway, call the non-emergency dispatch at 903-566-6600.