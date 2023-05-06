Christus Health will offer free sports physicals for all middle school and high school students from Tyler ISD and surrounding schools, fulfilling requirements for pre-participation physicals.
On Friday, May 12 at 7:30 a.m. at the W.T. Brookshire Conference Center in Tyler, physicals will be administered for student-athletes from Tyler ISD as well as surrounding schools, including Mineola, Bishop T.K. Gorman, Whitehouse, Harmony, Arp, Winona, Chapel Hill, Cumberland Academy, West Rusk, Lindale, Hawkins, Big Sandy, All Saints Episcopal School, and Grace Community School.
“Many of our children still do not get an annual physical,” said Jim Rapp, director, Christus Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute. “This is an opportunity to identify potentially treatable underlying conditions to ensure participation in activities in a safe manner.”
Since the beginning of April and through the month of May, Christus Health has been providing free physicals at 10 locations across Northeast Texas, seeing more than 10,000 student-athletes from more than 50 school districts.
The University Interscholastic League (UIL) and Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools (TAPPS) requires all student-athletes to have a medical history form signed before athletic participation. A medical history form accompanies each physical examination.
Schools have been provided the paperwork from UIL and TAPPS and have sent information home with students to be filled out prior to the events.
“As kids age and mature during their teenage years, their body structure changes and, in some cases, previously unidentified conditions may arise, such as heart murmur, asthma, or other physiological disorders,” Rapp said. “Our aim is to identify any issues, so that the correct course of action can be taken, and we potentially avoid any issues once the season starts. This is why physicals are mandated.”
Rapp said more than 30 physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants will perform the physical exams, with supporting help from more than 100 nurses, medical assistants, athletic trainers, and patient representatives.”
This event is for schools that have partnered with Christus, and only students from those schools can participate.
If a student is unable to attend, they will need to get a physical from their own provider before their athletic season begins.