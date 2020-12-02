It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Smith County as a local lieutenant officer rang the bell for the Salvation Army Tuesday evening at the Chick-fil-A on South Broadway Ave.
Despite the cold, Lt. Craig Halbrooks of the Smith County Sheriff’s Office showcased his support for the community as he participated in the Salvation Army's annual initiative to support families in need during the holiday season.
To his surprise, his own family paid him an impromptu visit. Their cheery smiles were photographed by a fellow officer, and sent to several friends including Scott Wiley.
"A photo came our way this morning and I think it is a classic and provides a perfect dose of happy, wholesome good news for the season," Wiley shared with the Tyler Paper. "It made me smile and hopefully will make others smile as well."