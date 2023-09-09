Last year, the Children's Advocacy Center (CAC) of Smith County ended its Bling-O Designer Purse Bingo fundraiser with $300,000. This year, the organization began fundraising efforts with the exact figure.
"This is our biggest fundraising event for the Children's Advocacy Center of Smith County, and it's the largest women's fundraiser in all of East Texas," Communications Manager Emily Taylor said.
In addition to the 10th anniversary of its Bling-O fundraiser, the Silver Jubilee theme embodies the 25th anniversary of the CAC as a nonprofit, Taylor said.
Guests wore pastel, floral and frilly dresses, attending a garden party-style dinner, ten rounds of bingo to win designer bags, a silent auction and a chance drawing for one of two Louis Vuitton purses on Sept. 6 and Sept. 7 at the W.T. Brookshire Conference Center.
"We loved the idea of a royal garden party celebrating our big silver jubilee. So we invited ladies to dress in all florals, spring colors, fascinators or crowns, and we're playing beautiful instrumental music to fun pop songs," Taylor said. "We've loved having this event. It's such a soft, beautiful, joyful theme."
The CAC brings hope, healing and justice to child abuse victims and equips the community to recognize, report and prevent abuse. It is a locale where, together with law enforcement agencies, the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Child Protective Services investigators, prosecutors, therapists and medical personnel, children can tell their story just once, according to its website.
"It's all about bringing awareness to what we do, the cause that we serve with kids, and to allow people to get involved, whether just attending, bidding, donating," Taylor said.
All funds go toward CAC services for children of Smith County who have suffered through abuse and to continue to provide those services free of charge to families.
Educator Tammy Johnson and her friends, who call themselves the Queen Bees, attend the event because the CAC has a presence working with and supporting students and teachers on her campus.
"My profession has always been about helping children. Anytime we can save a child, what we do is worth it. And so [the CAC] gets my money, they get my time, whatever it takes to help save our children," Johnson said.
The event has grown since it began. When it kicked off, about 700 women attended. Now, more than 1,000 women participate throughout two nights.
"Our silent auction has grown significantly, our sponsorships have doubled in size, and the amount of businesses that support us in our ability to continue to bring a higher level of events to our patrons has been something that we've pride ourselves on," Taylor said. "Bringing the best event that we can for our supporters, to thank them for being our supporters, and then also just to show our best face as an organization in the community,"
Johnson said the event is a neat way to celebrate, and the floral theme goes hand-in-hand with East Texas and the Texas Rose Festival. It's an excellent way for women to unite to support a worthy cause. It's an opportunity to be together in a "sisterhood" and support a common goal.
It's a worthy cause. We have a lot of children in crisis in East Texas -- bottom line. We see it every day. I see it every day," Johnson said. "It is inspiring to know we're doing something about it."