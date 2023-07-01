As part of its weekly Fab Friday program, Tyler Public Library hosted Flight for Life for children and their families.
“The Flight for Life is a crew that we don't get to hear from a whole lot,” said Rosanna Bennett, reference librarian for Tyler Public Library. “We hear a lot from the fire and police departments, which is incredible, but the Flight for Life does amazing things too."
Flight for Life is a critical care air medical transport service that provides helicopter transportation for patients needing critical care service.
“So, we thought it would be fun for them to get to talk to them and then see the different helicopters that they use and kind of get a new aspect of what it's like being a first responder,” Bennett said.
Flight responders - Aaron Goodwin, FP-C, CCP-C and Ryan Sarvis, BSN, CFRN, CEN, CCRN, out of Wills Point - spoke to the crowd about the importance of knowing important information, such as their address, how to dial 9-1-1 and how to communicate with a dispatcher.
“Our objective with outreach is generally just to bring something to the kids,” Goodwin said. “It helps them… to know what the resources are in the public, the fire and police departments and how they can reach out for help.”
Flight for Life serves over 120,000 square miles of Northeast Texas, Western Louisiana, and Southern Oklahoma, and transports over 1,500 patients each year.
Teresa Bernal, a registered nurse and a mom, hoped to utilize the educational program for her kids.
“We come here often and do like the free programs,” she said. “But it’s great as a nurse myself that I can kind of familiarize my kids with what I do. It’s fun and a great way to spend some spare time during the summer.”
Flight for Life operates three types of airframes: Airbus H 145 (EC 145), Airbus H 135 (EC 135), and Bell Helicopter 407GX.
Flight for Life operates helicopter bases out of Palestine, Mount Pleasant, Longview and Wills Point.
The Flight for Life team includes a pilot, flight nurse and a flight paramedic who are specially trained to care for critically ill and injured adults and children.
“We're dealing with people who are hurt or tired, scared, especially when kids are involved,” Goodwin said. “Moms are anxious, the doctors are anxious. The hard part is keeping people calm and reassured and not over promising. You need to make sure you know how to deal with people, and not just a medical problem.”
Additionally, every flight crew member is trained in the use of Night Vision Goggles, and all clinical crew members are required to maintain two national board certifications in critical care.
When it comes to dealing with children in a crowd, the flight responders are often met with a lot of questions. The most common one?
“‘Where are your parachutes?’” Goodwin said. “I think kids watch a lot of TV and see parachutes jumping out of helicopters but parachutes deploy at about 1,500 feet and we go up to 1,800 feet so that’s only 300 feet of getting a parachute to open.”
The flight paramedics hope not only to help kids provide accurate information in the case of an emergency but also to guide those who might be interested in the field.
“It might inspire somebody in their career field as far as what they want to do,” Bennett said. “Maybe they would like to fly a helicopter and save someone's life in that aspect.”
To get there, according to Goodwin, the best thing to do is study.
“You have to know your math, your science, your writing… you have to do a lot of charting,” he said.
While most of the younger crowd are often excited about helicopters, the outreach program aims to inspire those who might be thinking of what they want to be when they grow up.
“Usually when we go to middle schools, there might be kids who want to be a nurse or a paramedic, then they see us and realize they could be a nurse and be a paramedic at the same time,” Goodwin said. “It's really nice for somebody to have a nursing background, but also be able to step outside the hospital and deal with the emergency environment… which is a little more a little less structured but also kind of fun… the chaos is part of the part of the draw I think for most paramedics, it's sort of getting in there and trying to, trying to make the best out of a bad situation.”
When needed, local law enforcement also enlists Flight for Life’s aide during search missions.
“I love that this could inspire some careers,” Bennett said. “It’s great to have the support and resources in the community.”