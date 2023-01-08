Families gathered Saturday at First Presbyterian Church of Tyler for the third annual Fiddle Zoo for Kids event.
Weston Jennings, music director of New Texas Sinfonia, said the yearly event aims to educate the community with a program that introduces attendees to instruments, live performances and music-themed activities.
New Texas Sinfonia is a professional chamber orchestra that also provides educational outreach for all ages, according to its website.
Fiddle Zoo for Kids attendees enjoyed music stations that introduced them to instruments such as the violin, viola, double bass and the harp.
Children also took part in activities such as music bingo, story time with a librarian from the Tyler Public Library and more.
Joyce Daniel of Tyler, who is the grandmother of twins, brought her grandsons and said she is a fan of the New Texas Sinfonia.
Daniel said bringing her grandchildren to a music event is fundamental to their education, and she enjoyed showing them different instruments.
“Music education is fundamental for anybody's ... education,” she said.
Jennings said introducing children to music is important, especially at a young age.
“I think events like this are extremely important because for us to have an orchestra or professional musicians in the future, they have to start at a young age," he said. "They have to have that spark and that curiosity, so it's at events like these where we want to present the instruments and give them the chance to approach it on their own time."
Jennings said music can benefit children in a variety of ways such as social skills, discipline and brain development. He hopes families who attended the event see the musical opportunities for children in East Texas.
“I hope that the parents and grandparents see that these opportunities are here and that their children are welcome and that now is a great time to get them interested in instruments or singing or any kind of musical activity," he said. "I hope for the kids that they just had a fun time and that years from now, they will remember this fun event they had that was kind of a spark hopefully of something great in the future."
To keep up with events and shows from New Texas Sinfonia, go to newtxsinfonia.com .