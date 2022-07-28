As East Texas families search for activities before summer wraps up, Jellystone Park in Tyler provides children with fun-filled days as they book their stay at a local camp and resort.
Through Aug. 13, the Jellystone Park Yogi Bear's Camp Resort is booked with back-to-back activities every day, including a Christmas in July party and karaoke, foam parties, laser tag, a movie under the stars, creating ceramics, candy bar bingo and more.
Madison Lewis, guest experience manager at Jellystone, said the activities vary on different themes and are popular for guests who stay at the camp-resort.
“The kids love our foam parties. Tie-dye is a big hit for us as well and then our ceramics are a lot of fun. For the dads, getting to play a couple of rounds of laser tag is always fun. We have our pool and our water zones that are always a big hit,” she said.
Apart from the event schedule, Lewis said children look forward to spending time with the bears who can be spotted throughout the day.
“Just like going to Disney, they love meeting Yogi, Boo Boo and Cindy and taking pictures and doing fun stuff with the bears,” she said.
The event schedule starts as early as 9 a.m. and ends at 8 p.m. with different activities depending on the day.
Lewis said May 27 to Aug. 13 is the camp-resort's peak season, with a variety of all-day events for guests. Off-peak season activities do not include daily activities for families but the camp can still guarantee a fun-time, she said.
“After that we still offer activities on Friday, Saturday, Sunday for our weekend campers. And then if we have people that are staying during the week, we try our best to make some magic and make them have a great trip as well,” she said, adding that the camp can create pop-up activities for campers.
The camp-resort is located on 47 acres off FM 16 in Tyler and is a place where many locals choose to take a staycation.
The park has been part of the Tyler area before the 1980s, said Lewis. It became Jellystone in 2013 and at the end of 2021, the camp was sold to Northgate Resorts, which is working on upcoming changes to revamp and make the park bigger.
“We're getting ready to remodel our pool area. We bought property next door so we will be expanding as well. That's super exciting for us. We're out in the middle of nowhere, but it's a lot of fun. You kind of forget where you are when you come out here,” she said.
The camp-resort also has an 18-hole mini golf course, a variety of sports courts, gem mining, nature trails and more.
There are RV and campsites for every type of camper along with cabins. To make a reservation to the camp-resort, visit 5583 FM Road East in Tyler, call 903-858-2405, or visit www.jellystonetyler.com .