Owners and operators of 12 East Texas Chick-fil-A locations came together to present a check of nearly $10,600 to East Texas Food Bank on Monday.
East Texas Food Bank CDO Donna Spann said because of this one donation, nearly 85,000 kids in the 26 counties served by the food bank will be able to receive a much-needed meal.
“Every private dollar we receive can provide enough food for up to eight meals,” Spann said. “We match that to other money we’re able to get in from other sources – manufacturers, grocery purchasing, and all the donated food that we receive.”
The owners and operators of Chick-fil-A represented stores from Longview, Tyler, Lufkin, Texarkana, Palestine and Nacogdoches.
While not all owners were able to attend the event to present the check, all the locations participated in the Baked Goods for Backpacks program.
During the week of Oct. 26-31, each of the East Texas Chick-fil-A locations set aside a portion of the proceeds that they received from the sale of brownies and cookies to donate them towards the East Texas Food Bank BackPack program.
“We love the East Texas Food Bank,” Chick-fil-A owner of Troup Highway Ikey Eason said. “They’ve been a fantastic partner not only for us, but for the community at large. We really wanted to raise awareness for this program that they have – the BackPack program – which serves all 26 counties in East Texas … We were ultimately able to help them raise a little over $10,000 just in a week’s worth of time, with the collection of all of our restaurants across East Texas.”
The BackPack Program works with local schools to identify children at-risk of hunger and provides them with a free backpack of food on Fridays so they will have food to eat over the weekend. For the 2020-2021 school year, the BackPack Program will be at 148 school sites and plans to serve 6,600 children.
According to Spann, one in three children are facing hunger in East Texas.
“That’s 105,000 children. It’s important,” Spann said. “What this BackPack program is doing and what Chick-fil-A is doing to support the BackPack program is truly going to make a difference in children, moms and dads who worry where the next meal is coming from, especially for the holidays.”