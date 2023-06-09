The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance locating a missing girl from Jacksonville.
Madison Clark was last seen at about 6:30 p.m. May 27 when a white, four-door sedan picked her up. She has long red dyed hair with two studs in her nose and earrings.
She is 5-foot-3 and weighs about 112 pounds. Clark was last seen wearing a yellow T-shirt, black pants and red/black/white high-top Nikes. She also goes by “Madi, Royalty or Jersey.”
Anyone with information should contact the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 903-683-2271 or the local police.