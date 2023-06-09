Chapel Hill Class of 2025 athlete Demetrius Brisbon announced his commitment to SMU late on Thursday night.
Yoooo we home , let’s work ! 🫱🏾🫲🏼@CoachKyleCooper @rhettlashlee @CoachK_Hall @CoachFoster_ @SMUFB ! pic.twitter.com/DcSlAiBObl— Agent “ 3 “ ✨ (@DEMETRIUSBRISB2) June 9, 2023
“I love the coaches there,” Brisbon told the Tyler Morning Telegraph. “As soon as I stepped foot on campus, it felt like home. I made a quick connection with Coach (Kyle) Cooper and Coach (Khenon) Hall, and they treat me like their own. This is just the start of the SMU 2025 class.”
Cooper is the safeties coach and special teams coordinator for the Mustangs, while Hall is the running backs coach and run game coordinator at SMU.
Brisbon is a four-star recruit and regarded as one of the top athletes in the country for the Class of 2025. On3Sports has Brisbon ranked as the No. 203 overall recruit, the No. 17 athlete and the No. 34 recruit in Texas. Per the On3 Industry Ranking, Brisbon is the No. 236 overall recruit, No. 14 athlete and No. 42 recruit in Texas.
Brisbon plays quarterback for Chapel Hill and has been the Bulldogs’ starting signal caller for consecutive trips to the Class 4A Division I state semifinals. As a freshman, Brisbon was 69 of 129 passing for 1,001 yards and 11 touchdowns with 121 carries for 1,357 yards and 17 touchdowns to be named the Tyler Morning Telegraph All-East Texas Offensive Newcomer of the Year. He also had 33 tackles, a tackle for loss and an interception returned for a touchdown on defense. As a sophomore, he was 133 of 225 for 2,211 yards and 32 touchdowns. He carried the ball 140 times for 1,403 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also caught a pass for 35 yards. Brisbon was named the Tyler Morning Telegraph All-Rose Country Offensive Player of the Year.
Along with SMU, Brisbon has offers from Arkansas, Baylor, Colorado State, Houston, Kansas State, Louisiana-Monroe, Michigan, Missouri, Oregon, Texas, Texas Tech, UNLV and UTSA.
Brisbon visited SMU in early April, and he went to a camp at the University of Texas on the first weekend of June, where he landed an offer from the Longhorns.
But on Thursday as the Chapel Hill 7-on-7 team was competing in a 7-on-7 tournament at SMU, Brisbon announced his commitment.
Chapel Hill went 6-1 on the day against Class 6A and 5A competition and advanced to the championship game against Highland Park. Brisbon and the Bulldogs 7-on-7 team will compete at the Tyler state-qualifying tournament Saturday at Lindsey Park. Chapel Hill will be competing for a spot in the Division 1 bracket (Class 6A/5A) and will face Tyler Legacy at 9 a.m.
The Bulldogs had two Division I FBS signees in the Class of 2023 — defensive lineman Keviyan Huddleston to TCU and wide receiver Tyson Berry to San Diego State — and will have more on the way in the coming years.
Chapel Hill Class of 2025 teammate Rickey Stewart is a four-star recruit and the No. 14 running back in the country by On3Sports. He has offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, Houston, Kansas State, Michigan, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Purdue, San Diego State, SMU, TCU, Texas Tech, UTSA, Colorado State and Louisiana Tech.
Class of 2024 offensive lineman Dyllan Drummond is committed to Navy. He also has offers from Arkansas State, Army, Grambling State, Louisiana-Monroe, North Texas, Sam Houston, UNLV and Tennessee Tech.
Class of 2024 defensive end Kendall Allen has offers from UNLV, Memphis, Missouri State, Grambling State and Arkansas State.
Class of 2024 linebacker DaVeon Ross has offers from Arkansas State, Central Arkansas, Sam Houston State, The Citadel, Colorado State and UNLV.
Class of 2024 wide receiver Cameron Kelley has offers from Colorado State, Grambling State, Missouri State and Tulsa.
Class of 2025 safety Trevor Brooks has an offer from Sam Houston.
Class of 2024 defensive back Jayvin Mayfield has offers from Stephen F. Austin, Missouri State, Texas Southern, Tennessee Tech, Valdosta State and Midwestern State.