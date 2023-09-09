As part of the Freshman Academy initiative, over 250 freshmen at Chapel Hill High School throughout the day on Wednesday met at the school library to sign pledges to an important promise.
“It's a pledge that you promise to graduate high school and that you will have enough credits to finish early or on time,” said freshman Camden Robertson.
The pledge stemmed from Freshman Academy, which is designed to help transition ninth graders into high school, a model Chapel Hill started just last year and is the first in East Texas to do so, according to the district.
“Our Freshman Academy students are true freshmen and they're coming in through their freshman seminar class, which is a class all of our freshmen take,” said Julie Chance, counselor of Freshman Academy. “It helps them to figure out what they're good at and what they're interested in so they can make an informed decision on their career path towards graduation.”
The teachers met with the students on Wednesday to explain that in order to graduate high school, students need to earn 28 credits, have passing grades of 70 or better and must attend 90 percent of the time.
“What we've asked them to do is make the commitment to finish high school in four years,” said Christy Murray, the associate principal of Chapel Hill High School. “We know that we want our students to be able to compete in the workplace and we know that at a minimum, they're gonna need a high school diploma.”
Murray also works as the CTE director for Chapel Hill ISD.
“While they're here, we want to make sure that they know that it's serious that they're here every day,” she said. “Attendance is important. Discipline is important… making sure that you have enough high school credits is important… all of this verbiage is new to our students.”
According to Chance, Freshman Academy not only acts as a transition from junior high to high school but is the foundation for the ninth graders to figure out what interests them.
“What we're really focusing on, is not just picking a pathway to graduate, but picking the one that serves you best… to really answer the question ‘what do you want to be when you grow up?’” she said.
Freshman Academy students will graduate not only with a high school diploma but also with college credits, industry certifications and valuable real work experience.
“We're very proud of it here at Chapel Hill,” Murray said. “We've worked really hard to revamp our programs. We want our students to be learning our core academics through the lens of their career.”
Under the umbrella of Freshman Academy, there are career pathways for business, technology and engineering, as well as public and human services, from which the students will choose what career to focus on.
“If I had to speak on our largest career academies, or even pathways, that would be our health science program,” Murray said.
A career that speaks to freshman Jordan Hudman, as she would like to be an ultrasound technician one day.
“I want to have good grades, like A’s and B’s but I really want all A’s,” she said. “And I know I have to pay attention in class, ignore when friends are talking during class and really study.”
Freshman Academy lasts the entire school year, then after an extensive career aptitude testing, the students will select a career academy that they will stay in from their sophomore to their senior year.
“We always hear from students ‘when is this gonna be relevant? When am I ever gonna use this?’ and now to kind of bridge that gap with core in our career, It's just a really intentional focus for our students and it's something for everyone.”
Freshmen like Jocelyn Chase know that staying on top of good grades and being organized is key to staying on course to graduation.
“It’s important to stay on track so that you can graduate,” she said.
There are eight teachers on the Freshman Academy staff who are there to help guide the students through traditional subjects - math, English, social studies and sciences - and assist in students selecting career pathways.
“Typically students were allowed to choose a variety of principals courses, whatever they were interested in or said they were interested in,” Murray said. “They got to choose those courses in that freshman seminar class. They're able to take career aptitude testing and they're able to explore a variety of career classes.”
Freshman Academy offers college and industry tours, have guest speakers and do college and career fairs.
“Having this academy really helps bridge the gap between studies and what our kids want to focus on,” Chance said. “They don't have to give up the things that they love, like fine arts or athletics… they get to participate in everything and we're just really proud of being able to do that for them.”