Chapel Hill ISD is bringing back its Watch D.O.G.S. (Dads of Great Students) program that will allow male-figures an opportunity to volunteer inside campuses at a supportive level for students.
According to Ellie Perez, parent and family engagement coordinator for Chapel Hill ISD, the district saw a need for the program to return after the COVID pandemic in order to connect students, staff and the community.
Watch D.O.G.S was mostly held in elementary campuses before but will now extend to junior and high school students with a new program called "All Pro Dad."
The programs are structured for fathers, uncles, grandparents, and male figures in the community who are willing to donate time and take on a supportive role in the lives of Chapel Hill students.
Omar Marroquin, parent of a Wise Elementary student, has participated in the program previously and will be a volunteer for the upcoming school year. He said being part of the program allowed him to establish a strong connection with his own daughter and other students.
Volunteers can choose from being with their child throughout the school day or being placed wherever they are needed to assist other students and staff.
Marroquin has chosen to volunteer wherever he is needed and has helped with kindergarten classes, dual language programs, special needs students and has assisted at Kissam Intermediate. Tasks include helping staff with the classroom or acting as a parental figure to students who may not have a male-figure in their household.
“What I've noticed is the kids that sometimes act out a little bit just want somebody to talk to, and they're not comfortable talking to a teacher,” he said. “I've had a couple of conversations with kids and it was odd when it first happened then it became comfortable.”
He said the program gives him comfort and believes it allows dads and male-figures a chance to be comfortable in volunteering.
“It gives dads more focus. I think a lot of dads want to help. We want to be involved in that (volunteering) but our mentality is, ‘we have to work, we have to do all these things,’ and by saying this is a dad-focused event, we go, ‘OK, so other guys are going be there, and it makes them feel OK, this is a comfortable thing..,’” Marroquin said.
According to Perez, Watch D.O.G.S. is set to relaunch at Wise Elementary first as training and requirements for volunteers have been met but will start for other campuses later on. Launch events and orientations will take place in the upcoming weeks.
Perez said the mission is to show students other people care and love them.
“I want for every single child to walk through that door and know that not only are they abundantly loved by their teachers, by their administrators, but they have an outpouring of community support saying, ‘I don't know you, but I love you, I support you, I am here for you, for your safety,'” she said.
Perez said tasks will be catered to the campus needs which can come in forms such as spending time with students during class, hallways, recess, lunch time and more.
Volunteers can fill out a form at www.chapelhillisd.org/page/volunteer. They must be over 18, consent to a yearly background check, and can also be a non-male figures.
“Although it is traditionally a father, a male figure, it is open to mothers in our community as well. Anyone wanting to donate their time to our children's troubles very proudly and very thankfully welcomes them aboard,” Perez said.
She mentioned that she is excited for the program to come back to the district and would like to thank volunteers beforehand.
“I think having more dads available, being able to step up and step in is vital. So we open our doors to all father figures, to anyone wanting to donate and invest their time in our children,” she said. “We want to say thank you and we want to say welcome aboard.”
For questions concerning the volunteer application or application process, contact Perez at pereze@chapelhillisd.org or 903-566-2441.